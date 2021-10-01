PDP chieftain vows to deliver votes for APC reps member

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, Etinosa Ighodaro, has vowed that he would always deliver votes in his community to Hon. Dennis Idahosa (APC-Edo), who represents Ovia Federal Constituency in the National Assembly (NASS). He stated this at the inauguration of a block of six classrooms at Ezuwarha Primary School, Iyowa in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo which construction was facilitated by the lawmaker. The classroom block has a head teacher’s office, a staff room fitted with convenience, as well as desks and chairs for the pupils.

Ighodaro said his open declaration irrespective of party affiliation, was meant to appreciate the lawmaker, who has performed to their satisfaction in spite of spending only two years in office. He said: “I was the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ovia North East Local Government before I joined the PDP last year, yet Idahosa still honoured me with this project when I cried to him about it. “We will always give him our support irrespective of party affiliation. That is our resolve in this community.”

