PDP chieftains bag presidential campaign awards in Ondo

Babatope Okeowo
AKURE
Four chieftains of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) including the coordinator of Atikulated Global Movement (AGM) in Ondo State, Bosede Agbaje Salami and former commissioner for Information, Mr. Kayode Akinmade have bagged different awards for their contributions to the aspiration of the presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.
While Agbaje-Salami bagged the Active Director General Award of Unifier Ambassador of Nigeria, Akinmade was given a Special Merit Award of Honour by the Unifier Ambassador under the leadership of Dr. Ugochukwu Williams.
Others who won awards included Afolami Olabomi who bagged Special Award for Philanthropist and Hon. Adeoba Johnson who got the Outstanding Performance Award.
Agbaje-Salami was presented with the Active DG Award for the Unifier Ambassadors of Nigeria during the Inauguration of 36 States Director General and Ambassador Award held in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.
Agbaje-Salami, an aspirant for Ondo State House of Assembly under the banner of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) was given the award in view of her stoic dedication to the party and strong belief in the abilities of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to lead Nigeria to its promised Nigerialand if voted into power.
Speaking with journalist shortly after the programme, Agbaje Salami, acknowledged the enormity of the assignment before her but expressed optimism that she would succeed because of the goodwill and support she gets from the other Unifier Ambassadors in the 36 states including Abuja.
She called on members to be more steadfast and be ready to work to achieve maximum result for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and other PDP contestants all over the federation
Akinmade who was a former Commissioner for Information in Ondo State and the Special Adviser/Legislative Aide to Hon. Dimeji Bankole, former Speaker of the House of Representatives was given a special merit award by the Unifier Ambassadors of Nigeria.

 

