PDP chieftains bemoan Jegede’s choice of running mate

Following the choice of Ikengboju Gboluga as the running mate to the standard-bearer of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the October 10 election, Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), major stakeholders within the party yesterday fumed over the running mate.

Gboluga, representing Okitipupa/ Irele Federal Constituency in the National Assembly was on Monday announced by Jegede as his running mate. Before Gboluga’s emergence as Jegede’s running mate, it was speculated that Ilaje Local Government Area of the state would produce the running matewithBanjiOkuomo who was an aspirant at the PDP primaries topping the list of those to be announced by Jegede. Among those also speculated were Benson Amuwa and Sola Ebiseni who was also a co-contestant with Jegede at the primaries.

One of the aspirants, who contested the primaries with Jegede, Godday Erewa yeterday frowned at the choice of Gboluga as he described Jegede’s action as a deliberate tactic to scheme the Ilajes out of the political equation. He said: “The selection of a running mate to any candidate in a political contest is a crucial component of the electioneering process and could be instrumental in either boosting or hampering the electoral victory of a political party especially in an election that is bound to be fiercely contested.

“Presumably, running mates are ordinarily expected not only to balance a candidate personality, inexperience or lack of character but more importantly, to provide geographical balance geared towards ensuring just and equitable representation. “Against this backdrop, it is quite confounding that the ilaje nation was deliberately neglected in the choice of a running mate for the PDP candidate. Are we saying that there is no one in ilaje nation to be so nominated by the PDP? “This decision to ignore us is generating palpable tension and disenchantment and if not properly managed, the consequences would be immensely catastrophic.”

