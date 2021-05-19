PDP chieftain’s kidnap: Group condemns attack on Umahi

A group in Ebonyi State, under the auspices of the Ebonyi Concerned Citizens for Good Governance, yesterday expressed displeasure over attacks on Governor Dave Umahi by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state following the kidnap of former aide to the governor, Amos Ogbonnaya. Ogbonnaya, who was said to have since been released by his abductors, was kidnapped and tortured last week by suspected political thugs.

But, PDP and chieftains of the party in the state have been accusing the state government of masterminding Ogbonnaya’s kidnap. However, Governor Umahi had ordered security agents in the state to carry out a full investigation into the incident with a view to bringing the culprits to book. The group in a communique issued at the end of their quarterly meeting and signed by Ifegwu Augustine and five others, said: “We are specifically sad with the attempt by the faceless political elements to capitalise on the alleged development to cast aspersion on the good image of our Governor, who has sworn to take Ebonyi State to high equator of global development index.

“That Ebonyi Concerned Citizens for Good Governance has observed with great dismay the recent series of unpalatable and undemocratic activities of some unpatriotic people of Ebonyi State that have continued to paint the good image of the state black.”

