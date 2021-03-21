News

PDP condemns attempt on Ortom’s life, demands arrest of assailants

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has vehemently condemned Saturday’s reckless attack and the assassination attempt on Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State by suspected bandits reported to be killer herdsmen.
The party through its spokesman Kola Ologbondiyan on Saturday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to put machinery in motion by ordering an immediate manhunt, arrest, and prosecution of the assailants.
Ologbondiyan in the communique also asked the President to beef up security around the governor.
The PDP expressed shock that the assailants trailed Ortom and opened fire on him and his aides along Makurdi/Gboko road, in an attack that by every indication is aimed to assassinate the governor.
“Our party is worried that this brazen attempt at Governor Ortom’s life is coming on the heels of his outspokenness in exposing those allegedly behind the incessant attacks of communities in the state and demanding that the Federal Government live up to its responsibility on the protection of life and property in the state.
“The PDP fears for the life of Governor Ortom and we urge Nigerians to hold the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration responsible for its failure to take a decisive step to check the escalated insecurity and brazen attacks on innocent Nigerians,” the party’s communique partly read.
The PDP, however, called on Ortom not to be deterred by the attack but to remain courageous and alert, at all times while providing leadership to the people of his state.
The party also called on the people of Benue State to be calm and vigilant while providing useful information to security agencies to flush bandits and criminal elements out of the state and other parts of the country.

