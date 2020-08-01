PDP condemns tenure extension for Ogun LGs chairmen

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the extension of the tenure of local government transition committees in Ogun State by the state’s House of Assembly. The party, in a statement by its state’s Publicity Secretary, Mr. Akinloye Bankole, described the tenure extension as illegal and continuous disrespect for the provisions of the law.

It also asked Governor Dapo Abiodun to make public the details of all federal allocations to the 20 local government areas of the state since inception of his administration. The House of Assembly had, on Thursday, approved the governor’s request, seeking extension of tenure of Local Government Transition Committee Chairmen and members for another period of three months. Saturday Telegraph reports that the approval was the second time the state legislature would extend the tenure of transition committees at the local government level.

But the PDP, while rejecting the tenure extension, said it was a calculated attempt to further reduce the values of local government administration and subject it to the whims and caprices of the state governor. The party spokesman argued that by virtue of Section 7, of the Nigerian constitution (as amended), composition of transition committees in local government areas was clearly an aberration. Bankole said: “Our party noticed with utmost dismay that this is the second time the state House of Assembly which ordinarily should be a comforting symbol of participatory democracy is embarking on a perfidious voyage of enthroning illegality in the constitutionally recognised third tier of government in the state.”

