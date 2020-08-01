News

PDP condemns tenure extension for Ogun LGs chairmen

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the extension of the tenure of local government transition committees in Ogun State by the state’s House of Assembly. The party, in a statement by its state’s Publicity Secretary, Mr. Akinloye Bankole, described the tenure extension as illegal and continuous disrespect for the provisions of the law.

It also asked Governor Dapo Abiodun to make public the details of all federal allocations to the 20 local government areas of the state since inception of his administration. The House of Assembly had, on Thursday, approved the governor’s request, seeking extension of tenure of Local Government Transition Committee Chairmen and members for another period of three months. Saturday Telegraph reports that the approval was the second time the state legislature would extend the tenure of transition committees at the local government level.

But the PDP, while rejecting the tenure extension, said it was a calculated attempt to further reduce the values of local government administration and subject it to the whims and caprices of the state governor. The party spokesman argued that by virtue of Section 7, of the Nigerian constitution (as amended), composition of transition committees in local government areas was clearly an aberration. Bankole said: “Our party noticed with utmost dismay that this is the second time the state House of Assembly which ordinarily should be a comforting symbol of participatory democracy is embarking on a perfidious voyage of enthroning illegality in the constitutionally recognised third tier of government in the state.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NDDC: Akpabio asks NASS to check abuses in budgets

Posted on Author Chukwu David

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, yesterday advised the National Assembly to look into the issue of what he considered as abuse of the budgeting procedures of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). Akpabio gave this advice at the last lap of the investigative public hearing by the Senate ad hoc Committee on […]
News

Bomb explosion rocks Anambra Deputy Speaker’s house

Posted on Author Okegwo Kenechukwu

A suspected bomb explosion yesterday occurred at a building under construction and reportedly owned by the Deputy Speaker of Anambra State House of Assembly, Mr. Pascal Agbodike, at Think Home Estate, Agu, Awka. Although, there was no report of casualty, a source at the scene of the incident, said the explosion damaged some structures around […]

2nd Niger bridge
News

Julius Berger: We’ll deliver 2nd Niger bridge, Abuja-Kano road on time

Posted on Author Philip Nyam ABUJA

The Managing Director of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Engr. Lars Richter, has assured the nation that the company would deliver on the second Niger bridge, the Abuja-Kano road and the Lagos-Shagamu expressway projects as contracted.   The managing director gave the assurance during a public hearing with House of Representatives Committee on Works at the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: