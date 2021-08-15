PDP congress a sham, says ex-gov, Aliyu

…Says elections hold no water

Daniel Atori, Minna

The leader of a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faction in Niger State and former Governor, Dr Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu has described the state congress of the party which held last week and was won by Tanko Beji as a sham, illegal and absurd.

Aliyu said the Congress held by a faction of the PDP in the state and some North central leadership of the party holds no water.

The former governor was besieged by the party loyalists and admirers when he arrived Paiko area of the state from Abuja.

Babangida Aliyu was last seen in the state about four weeks ago, during the last Eid el Kabir celebrations where he hosted a cultural extravaganza in his Minna residence.

Babangida Aliyu, who later addressed the jubilant crowd of party supporters in his house, told the members to stay calm and refuse to be intimidated by any biased minded person in the party.

While calming all agitated and restive minds over what was done by a selected group, Dr Aliyu insisted that what was done in Niger PDP was absurd and totally wrong.

He said those who thought that they could seize the realm of the party’s executives in the state by whipping ethnic sentiments and displaying other forms of bigotry, would, in no distant time, be placed in their deserved positions.

He, therefore, appealed to genuine members of the party in the state to remain calm and await the unfolding events in the party as all necessary steps were in the works to give the party in the state a sense of order, sanity and diligence.

