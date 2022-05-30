PDP Convention: Atiku meets Wike, Saraki

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on Monday, visited Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

Wike lost to Atiku by 237 votes to 371 in a keenly contested party primary on Saturday.

The Rivers State governor felt betrayed when his Sokoto State counterpart Aminu Waziri Tambuwal announced his withdrawal from the race shortly before commencement of voting and told his delegates to vote for Atiku.

The visit was believed to be one of the series of meeting the PDP candidate would undertake to aggrieved party members and calm frayed nerves.

It was not immediately known what he told Wike during the visit, but an ally of the governor disclosed that it was “the normal political thing you see after such convention.”

According to him: “He came to extend his hands of fellowship to the governor and seek for his cooperation ahead 2023 general elections. I think it is the normal thing to do after primary.”

Atiku also confirmed the visit in his verified media handle, stating: “In continuation of my commitment to bring everyone on board in ensuring that the @OfficialPDPNig stands as one united party, earlier today, I visited His Excellency Gov Nyseom Wike at his Abuja residence. This is a continuous process. -AA”

Meanwhile, Atiku has also visited another of the contestants, Dr. Bukola Saraki, ostensibly to smooth over whatever tension accrued from the election in which the former Senate President secured 70 votes.

