ONYEKACHI EZE

reports that most national officers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may emerge through consensus at the party’s national convention in order to sooth frayed nerves and steady the party for the 2023 general election

A former President of the Senate, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, appears to be the greatest beneficiary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) consensus arrangement ahead of its national convention billed for this weekend. Ayu, who was among those primed as likely candidates, emerged as the consensus candidate of the North for the position of national chairman.

Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Finitiri, who also doubles as chairman of the 20-man PDP select committee, said other persons who expressed interest for the position, stepped down for Ayu.

“Out of the three northern candidates produced by the three zones; the candidates themselves stepped down Senator Iyorchia Ayu as the consensus candidate of the North in the spirit of unity and togetherness, and in the spirit of ensuring that PDP emerges and benefits from our efforts, so that we can win together for Nigerians the 2023 general election.

“All of them were immensely qualified but through discussion and reconciliation, we have emerged with a consensus list that was endorsed by the candidates themselves.

There was no election and there was no selection,” Finitri stated. It was the intention of the PDP leaders that all aspirants to various positions in the October 30 and 31 national convention should emerge through consensus.

Thirteen national working committee (NWC) positions and deputy national officers will be contested for at the convention. But apart from the position of National Chairman, National Treasurer, National Organising Secretary, National Financial Secretary and National Legal Adviser, as well as deputy national offices, all other positions are being contested for and have more than one aspirant.

For instance, the Deputy National Chairman (North and South) has two aspirants each. A former Minister of Women Affairs Hajia Inna Ciroma and a 2019 governorship candidate in Yobe State, Amb Umaru Damagum, are contesting for the position of Deputy National Chairman (North). In the race for the position of Deputy National Chairman (South) are ex-Osun State governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola and a former PDP National Secretary, Prof Wale Oladipo. The position of National Secretary also has two contenders.

They are Senator Sam Anyanwu and Hon. Okey Muo-Aroh. The Director General of PDP Governors’ Forum, Hon. Cyril Maduabum, who purchased the nomination form, later stepped down.

But Finitiri told journalists that Okey Muo-Aroh and Eddy Olafeso, who obtained nomination forms for the positions of National Secretary and National Publicity Secretary, respectively, were disqualified by the screening committee because they took the PDP to court.

If their disqualification is sustained by the appeal committee, Senator Anyanwu and Debo Ologunagba, a former member of the House of Representatives will be the only contestants for the two positions. Consensus candidacy appears to be an attraction to this year’s PDP national convention, unlike the previous one where what was described as a “unity list” was used to produce the party leaders. Finitri, who is also the chairman of PDP National Convention Organising Committee (NCOC), ruled out the use of the any “unity list.”

The Adamawa State governor told journalists that the convention is an open contest, although he stated that if the issue of consensus arises, “it is captured in our constitution.”

His Bauchi State counterpart, Bala Mohammed, who argued that democracy is about consensus, noted: “Certainly, electoral process can be reduced by having a converging point on an individual and that would have reduced the disparaging issues within the party. I did say we should have a consensus candidate, but where we will not, we will not practice imposition.” The fear is the party may run into crisis if there is an open contest.

There are many centrifugal forces within the party, which may take the opportunity of the national convention to stoke crisis. The party survived implosion after its national convention in 2017 because it was quick to deploy its crisis

One Emmanuel Nwosu had led other aggrieved members, who lost at the convention to form a parallel body known as Fresh PDP. The aggrieved members of the party even set-up a secretariat in Asokoro area of Abuja. Nwosu told journalists then: “We own this party.

Those who wanted to hijack the party during the December 9th national convention were not even in PDP, when it was formed in 1998. We won’t allow usurpers take over our party. The unity list was imposed on us on December 9 and we are resisting it now.”

About 12 aspirants contested for the party’s national chairmanship in 2017, which was won by Prince Uche Secondus.

There was disenchantment after the convention and some of the aspirants and their supporters threatening to leave the party. Aspirants to other positions equally felt shortchanged because they believed that the adoption of unity list denied them the opportunity to test their popularity among the delegates.

PDP immediately deployed the Seriake Dickson-led National Reconciliation Committee to appease the aggrieved members. Secondus and other leaders of the party also went round to beg those who lost out not to leave.

The national chairmanship position is usually a prize contest. In 2008, the contest between former President of the Senate, Ayim Pius Ayim and ex-Ebonyi State governor, Sam Egwu nearly tore the party apart.

A dark horse, Prince Vincent Ogbulafor, was later chosen as national chairman. In 2012, PDP had to go to another convention before the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) could accord recognition to its national officers. The electoral umpire said the party used affirmation instead of election, to elect its officers.

Why PDP needed consensus to elect its officers is because of the 2023 general election, especially since the party has not zoned its presidential ticket. The belief is that Ayu emergence as consensus national chairman will go a long way in bringing peace to the PDP.

There was anger over zoning of the chairmanship to the North. Most northern presidential hopefuls were not happy and forced the chairmanship nominee to sign an undertaken that his emergence will not preclude anybody from any of the three zones in the region from contesting for the party’s 2023 presidential ticket.

Part of the agreement is that if the emergence of a presidential candidate tilts the scale in favour of any zone in the North, the national chairman will resign and work for the candidate.

It is in the interest of the PDP that the national officers emerge through consensus. This will not only stabilise the party but ensure that the PDP go into the 2023 general election as a united party.

While the use of a “unity list” is not completely ruled out, it is almost certain that the two contentious positions – national chairman and national secretary – may emerge unopposed

