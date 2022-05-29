PDP convention: EFCC officials invade venue over delegates’ inducement

Officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday took strategic positions at the venue of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) convention venue. About 10 officials of the agency were seen patrolling the venue, but there was nothing untoward that might warrant their intervention.

It was reported that delegates were being promised huge sums of money, in US dollars, by the aspirants for their support. At the time of filing this report, the delegates have been accredited and were in their state pavilions. There was heavy security presence at the Velodrome and within the premises of Moshood Abiola Stadium, venue of the special national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The combined team of the Nigeria Police Force, Directorate of State Service (DSS) Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO), provided watertight security at the venue. Entrance into the Velodrome was a Herculean task.

Out of several gates leading into the main bowl of the stadium, only two were opened to admit party officials, delegates, journalists and party support staff. The attendees were also subjected to three other security checks before they could access the velodrome.

These made infiltration of praise singers, pick-pockets and others who have no business with the convention, into the venue. Those selling snacks, water or doing other businesses, were limited along the road. The rowdiness at the entrance gates, however, provided avenue for pickpocketing to thrive. In another development, Mohammed Hayatu-deen, a presidential aspirant on the platform of the party has withdrawn from the race.

This came few days after former Anambra State Governor, Mr. Peter Obi, withdrew from the race and dumped the party. Hayatu-deen, an investment banker, said he decided to join the presidential race as a democrat, with an open mind to keenly contest and accept the result of a process that is fair, credible and transparent.

He stated that he joined race in order to serve the country, noting that he has endeavoured to forge a consensus with other aspirants for a seamless emergence of a candidate but regretted that such could not be achieved. “For the past three months, I had the privilege of intensively interacting with Nigerians from all walks of life. This reinforces my resolve that Nigeria must be saved, otherwise our future is doomed. “During my recent nationwide trips,

I came face to face with angry and hungry youths, children, boys and girls abandoned by their states, who ought to provide them with education and vocational training. “These had become the recruiting grounds of criminals, religious and political extremists,” he added.

According to the aspirant, his plan was to ensure that the great potential that had become the hallmark of Nigeria’s development paradigm, should be actualised and make Nigeria the continental economic powerhouse, which would guarantee high quality of life to the vast majority of the citizens.

“I planned to provide peace by ending insurgency of all types occasioned by the absence of a robust and coherent plan and lack of engagements with those involved and by improving the capacity of our intelligence services, the armed forces, the police and paramilitary services.

“I planned to put a final stop to the incessant closure of our universities and other public institutions due to strikes,” he stated, noting that another round of strikes was going on and nobody knows when the public universities would be opened. He regretted that “the contest has been obscenely monetised,” and has decided to withdraw, but said; “a loyal party member and believer in the democratic process, I will continue to avail myself and my teeming supporters at all times to ensure victory of our great party.”

He expressed gratitude to his supporters for their support. Similarly, a United States trained medical doctor, Nwachukwu Anakwenze, has withdrawn from the primary election. Anakwenze was earlier disqualified from the primary by the PDP presidential screening committee, which was also upheld by the appeal panel. But few days ago, the aspirant announced that he has been cleared. In a statement, Anakwenze said his decision to withdraw was the inability of the PDP to respect by its zoning principle as enshrined in its constitution.

“I have consulted widely with my people, elders and followers across the country and in the Diaspora to arrive at this unpleasant decision to pull out of the race. “I felt if you change the rules at the middle of the game, no decent competitor would stand a chance to compete fairly,“ he stated.

According to him, attempt by aspirants from the South East to forge a consensus could not be achieved by this abuse of the zoning principle. He claimed that his interest was to bring quality leadership to the country, foster unity and restore the hope of young people and the women as have shown in my campaign manifesto.

“My decision to run for the office of the president with the great support of Nigerians in the Diaspora was to bring in quality leadership that has eluded us as a nation for decades now, but this has been dashed,” he added. As at when counting began last night, Atiku was leading other aspirants.

