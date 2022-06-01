Politics

PDP Convention: No victor, no vanquish – Ayu

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Dr. Iyorchia Ayu said there was no victor, no vanquish, in last weekend’s national convention of the party.

Also, the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar said no PDP member should be left out in the determination to wrestle power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) next year.

Ayu and Atiku spoke on Wednesday at the presentation of certificate of return to the party’s presidential candidate.

The PDP National Chairman, who made the presentation, said PDP was the winner of the presidential primary, and called on members of the party to unite to ensure victory at the main election.

“As we marched forward, we need all of you because each one of you had a supporter and all of you plus all your supporters, we want you all to fuse together into one happy political family. It is this family that will face the battle ahead. We have only started a journey. We shall end this journey sometime next year.

“You elected us to give you more governors, you elected us to take control of the two houses or the National Assembly. You elected us to win all the Houses of Assembly across the states and we will continue to do just that by working with you, by calling on many of you to come and help us execute these objectives because we can’t do it alone,” Ayu demanded.

He described the party’s candidate as “tested and trusted,” adding that he would lead PDP to reunite the country.

Ayu assured that Atiku would “rebuild the economy. He will lead us to get rid of bandits and terrorists. He will reinforce the armed forces. He will give us respect in the international community.

“Today, we are a pariah state but in the next 12 months, the whole world will begin to respect Nigeria all over again.”

Atiku on his part, said his victory at the convention was a victory for every member of the party “and for the vast majority of Nigerians suffering under the misrule of the APC. It was a collective effort, and I’m very grateful for everybody’s contributions.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Politics

Health sector reform: Again, Osinbajo intervenes

Posted on Author MURITALA AYINLA reports

The appointment of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as the chairman of the Health Reform Committee by President Muhammadu Buhari, and the demand by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) for the vice president’s intervention before it will call off its over one-month strike, speak volumes of Nigerians’ trust in the nation’s number two man. […]
Politics

2023 presidency: Group urges parties to nominate candidates from S’East

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A pan-Igbo sociopolitical pressure group, the South-East Revival Group (SERG), has said that if Nigeria has to be great again, candidates of all political parties in the country for the 2023 presidential election should come from the South-East geopolitical zone. SERG, in a statement signed by its President and National Coordinator, Chief Willy Ezugwu, insisted […]
Politics

Budget defence: Reps parley Army, NAF, Navy

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

PHILIP NYAM reports on the recent appearance by the Army, Air Force and Navy before the House of Representatives to defend their respective 2021 budget proposals In continuation of its oversight function and ongoing budget defence with Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), the House of Representatives took on the armed forces last week. In spite […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica