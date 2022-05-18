News

PDP Convention: Ortom visits Jonathan

Posted on

Benue State governor Samuel Ortom, yesterday, visited former President Goodluck Jonathan at his Abuja home. It was not immediately known the purpose for the meeting, which was held behind closed doors, it might not be unconnected with the rumoured defection of the former president to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Ortom was a Minister of Trade and Investment under Jonathan’s administration. He is at the moment, chairman, venue and protocol subcommittee of the PDP special delegates’ national convention. Ortom’s Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Nathaniel Ikyur, said the meeting was held “in a bid to strengthen the PDP family ahead of the 2023 general elections.” The visit might have been to invite Jonathan to the PDP national convention scheduled for May 28 and 29. The last time Jonathan attended PDP event was August 17, 2017 non-elective national convention at Eagle Square Abuja

 

