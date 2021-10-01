News Top Stories

PDP convention: Oyinlola, Orbih, others lose out as chairmanship goes to North

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Comment(0)

After weeks of suspense and intrigues, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Zoning Committee has recommended the zoning of the party’s chairmanship to the North. The panel, headed by Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, announced this after its second meeting in Abuja on yesterday ahead of the main opposition party’s national convention on October 30. Uche Secondus (South- South), who emerged as the PDP’s National Chairman in 2017, was in August restrained by a Rivers State High Court from parading himself as the National Chairman and member of the party.

The former ruling party appointed Yemi Akinwonmi (South-West) as its acting National Chairman. But the zoning committee has recommended that the North and South and South swap positions. The committee had failed to reach a consensus at its first meeting in Enugu last Friday. In a communiqué read by Ugwuanyi after yesterday’s meeting, the committee said, “The current offices being held by officers in the southern zones, namely, South-West, South-East and South-South zones , should swap places with the offices currently in the northern zones, namely, North-West, North-East and North-Central zones.”

Apart from occupying the National Chairmanship in an acting capacity, the South occupies the pots of Deputy National Chairmanship (1), National Organising Secretary, National Treasurer, National Legal Adviser and National Youth Leader. The posts of Deputy National Chairman (2), National Secretary, Deputy National Secretary, National Publicity Secretary, National Financial Secretary, National Auditor and National Woman Leader are occupied by the North. The communiqué however stated that the decision of the zoning committee “is in line with the constitution of the party on zoning and rotation of party and national offices in the interest of justice, equity and fairness”.

It added, “That zoning of offices in the PDP has traditionally been between the North and South of Nigeria.” It noted that the committee’s decision to zone the party offices does not in any way affect the executive and legislative offices, as its mandate does not include “zoning of the offices of the President, Vice President and other executive and legislative offices of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”. The recommendations require formal ratification by the PDP National Executive Committee (NEC). Meanwhile, some politicians from the South are already campaigning for the party’s National Chairmanship. Former Osun State governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola; PDP National Vice Chairman (South- South), Dan Orbih; and the PDP candidate in last year’s Ondo State governorship election, Eyitayo Jegede, are said to have indicated interest in the job.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Top Stories

JUST IN: Capitol Hill on lockdown as tensions escalate

Posted on Author Reporter

  Capitol Police have put the US Capitol Building on lockdown amid violent clashes between police and Trump supporters, gathered to protest the 2020 election results. Footage shows demonstrators swarming the Capitol building, breaking the temporary barrier that had been put in place ahead of today’s events. US media describe some protesters climbing on parts […]
News

IGP orders massive deployment, surveillance nationwide

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

As part of measures to guarantee a violencefree 60th independence anniversary celebration, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has ordered a nationwide massive deployment of men and materials. The IGP also directed increased surveillance, in a bid to forestall the breach of peace. The Federal Government declared today public holiday, to mark […]
News

The UNDP, Japan donates 3 ambulances to NCDC

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in collaboration with the Government of Japan, yesterday handed over three ambulances to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control(NCDC) as part of its support to Federal Government led-efforts in curbing the spread of theCOVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria. The vehicles, which will be distributed to priority states with high infection […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica