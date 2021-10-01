PDP convention: Oyinlola, Orbih, others lose out as chairmanship goes to North

After weeks of suspense and intrigues, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Zoning Committee has recommended the zoning of the party’s chairmanship to the North. The panel, headed by Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, announced this after its second meeting in Abuja on yesterday ahead of the main opposition party’s national convention on October 30. Uche Secondus (South- South), who emerged as the PDP’s National Chairman in 2017, was in August restrained by a Rivers State High Court from parading himself as the National Chairman and member of the party.

The former ruling party appointed Yemi Akinwonmi (South-West) as its acting National Chairman. But the zoning committee has recommended that the North and South and South swap positions. The committee had failed to reach a consensus at its first meeting in Enugu last Friday. In a communiqué read by Ugwuanyi after yesterday’s meeting, the committee said, “The current offices being held by officers in the southern zones, namely, South-West, South-East and South-South zones , should swap places with the offices currently in the northern zones, namely, North-West, North-East and North-Central zones.”

Apart from occupying the National Chairmanship in an acting capacity, the South occupies the pots of Deputy National Chairmanship (1), National Organising Secretary, National Treasurer, National Legal Adviser and National Youth Leader. The posts of Deputy National Chairman (2), National Secretary, Deputy National Secretary, National Publicity Secretary, National Financial Secretary, National Auditor and National Woman Leader are occupied by the North. The communiqué however stated that the decision of the zoning committee “is in line with the constitution of the party on zoning and rotation of party and national offices in the interest of justice, equity and fairness”.

It added, “That zoning of offices in the PDP has traditionally been between the North and South of Nigeria.” It noted that the committee’s decision to zone the party offices does not in any way affect the executive and legislative offices, as its mandate does not include “zoning of the offices of the President, Vice President and other executive and legislative offices of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”. The recommendations require formal ratification by the PDP National Executive Committee (NEC). Meanwhile, some politicians from the South are already campaigning for the party’s National Chairmanship. Former Osun State governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola; PDP National Vice Chairman (South- South), Dan Orbih; and the PDP candidate in last year’s Ondo State governorship election, Eyitayo Jegede, are said to have indicated interest in the job.

