PDP Crisis: Again, Atiku team meets Wike in Port Harcourt

The main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dispatched a reconciliatory delegation to meet with Rivers Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike. The delegation, which is at the instance of the Presidential Candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on Friday met with Wike behind closed doors at the governor’s private residence in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Representatives from Atiku’s camp included Adamawa State Governor, Mallam Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, Hon. Adamu Waziri and the Governorship Candidate of the PDP in the last governorship election in Ekiti State, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede. On Wike’s side were former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Bello Adoke, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, former Governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke; that of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko as well as a former Governor of Gombe State, Dr. Ibrahim Dankwambo. Addressing newsmen after the meeting, Fintiri expressed the hope that his committee will be able to achieve the needed peace and unity in the party. Mimiko on the other hand said more talks needed to be held to

