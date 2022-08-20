News Top Stories

PDP Crisis: Again, Atiku team meets Wike in Port Harcourt

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Comment(0)

The main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dispatched a reconciliatory delegation to meet with Rivers Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike. The delegation, which is at the instance of the Presidential Candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on Friday met with Wike behind closed doors at the governor’s private residence in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Representatives from Atiku’s camp included Adamawa State Governor, Mallam Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, Hon. Adamu Waziri and the Governorship Candidate of the PDP in the last governorship election in Ekiti State, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede. On Wike’s side were former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Bello Adoke, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, former Governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke; that of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko as well as a former Governor of Gombe State, Dr. Ibrahim Dankwambo. Addressing newsmen after the meeting, Fintiri expressed the hope that his committee will be able to achieve the needed peace and unity in the party. Mimiko on the other hand said more talks needed to be held to

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Coalition to Plateau indigenes: Support new Task Force Commander

Posted on Author Reporter

  Our Reporter An indigenous peace advocacy group, the Coalition of Plateau Civil Society for Peace and Security, (COPPASA), has solicited the support and cooperation of both indigenes and residents, to enable the newly-appointed Commander of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), Maj-Gen.I.S Ali, to succeed in the onerous task of restoring peace to the Plateau State. […]
News

MCSN conducts General Council election at AGM

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

As it prepares for its Annual General Meeting (AGM), the Musical Copyright Society Nigeria (MCSN) Ltd/Gte is set to conduct its General Council election.   A statement by the Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Mayo Ayilaran, indicated that the election scheduled for June 29, the date of the AGM, had become necessary in view of the […]
News

Domestic transactions peak at N989bn

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

…outperform foreign investors by 66% The total value of domestic transactions in the last 10 months of 2020 was N989.10 billion as against N591.97 billion foreign deals during the period under review. Investigation by New Telegraph showed that the total value of domestic transaction outperformed that of foreign investors by N397.13 billon or 66.41 per […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica