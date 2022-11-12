News Top Stories

PDP crisis: Aggrieved governors not fighting Atiku for me–Jonathan

Posted on

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has dispelled rumours making the rounds to suggest that aggrieved governors and members of the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are fighting the Presidential Candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar because of him. The clarification came in a statement issued by his spokesman, Mr. Okechukwu Eze on Friday wherein the former leader described the allegation as vague, baseless and fabricated. This is coming just as Jonathan denied any form of ill-feeling against Atiku whom he campaigned for four years ago.

According to Eze on behalf of the former President because of enquiries from prominent Nigerians who are concerned that the rumour could be given undeserved prominence on the front page of some national dailies. On why the statement was issued, Eze wrote that “We are also not unmindful of the fact that being an electioneering season, bizarre tales are often contrived, propagated and weaponized to either smear others or deliver cheap political advantage to the purveyors.”

While stating that some elements were urging the former leader to wade into the dispute within the party, Jonathan expressed dismay that a news item was skewed by mischief makers to hoodwink the unsuspecting populace. “We believe that such duplicitous statements could not have emanated from the camps of those who truly wish the party well. It simply shows that the so-called ‘sources’ of the story are not disposed to the peace and unity they pretend to be seeking in the PDP,” Jonathan wrote.

 

