PDP crisis: Allegations against me false –Secondus

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus has said that the allegations by the Chairman of the party in Rivers State, Ambassador Desmond Akawor that he was working against southern interest is false and laughable. Secondus in a statement by his media adviser, Ike Abonyi, said that no one person, no matter his position in the party could determine the position of offices in the party.

The national chairman, who was suspended from the PDP by his ward in Andoni, Rivers State, described the allegations against him as desperation by his enemies “to find points with which to use to achieve their ignoble goals. “The media office sees their effort as a case of bad marketer selling a product, who puts in several efforts to convince buyers to no avail.” He warned that “southern interest will be grossly endangered if it is the likes of Ambassador Akawor and his clique that are pushing it.”

