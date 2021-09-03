PDP crisis: Allegations against me false – Secondus

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Prince Uche Secondus said the allegations by the Rivers State Chairman of the party, Ambassador Desmond Akawor that he is working against southern interests is false and laughable.

Secondus in a statement by his media adviser, Ike Abonyi, said no one person no matter his position in the party could determine the position of offices in the party.

The National Chairman, who was suspended from the PDP by his ward in Andoni, Rivers State, described the allegations against him as desperation by his enemies “to find points with which to use to achieve their ignoble goals.

“The media office sees their effort as a case of bad marketer selling a product, who puts in several efforts to convince buyers to no avail.”

He warned that: “Southern interests will be grossly endangered if it is the likes of Ambassador Akawor and his clique that are pushing it.”

Secondus told members of the public to be wary of those whose agenda is to distract and destroy PDP and remove its focus from retuning to power in 2023 as being yearned by Nigerians.

Like this: Like Loading...