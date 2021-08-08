PDP crisis and Secondus’ fresh battle

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has activated its internal conflict resolution mechanism in an attempt to resolve the recent crisis in the party. ONYEKACHI EZE says though the crisis appears intractable but doggedness of the National Chairman may pay off

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus is a proverbial cat with nine lives. He is indeed, deploying his over 43 years in politics very well.

He has shown that he was not called “Total Chairman” for nothing. Since 1978 when he was elected Rivers State Youth Leader of the defunct National Party of Nigeria (NPN) till date,

Secondus has been in political party administration. Despite the activities of his traducers, the National Chairman has shown that he is master of the game haven been able to weather the storm since the crisis in PDP broke out early this year.

And this present one might not be difference. On Wednesday last week, just a day after seven deputy national officers purportedly resigned their positions, accusing Secondus of “bad treatment,” the National Chairman was busy playing host to party leaders and supporters on solidarity visit.

His media adviser, Ike Abonyi, in a statement, assured “all critical stakeholders of our great party that every reasonable step is being taken to ensure that the image and status of the party is not injured by all these needless noise and scheming by desperadoes.”

And it is already bearing fruit. Diran Odeyemi, one of the seven national deputies who tendered their resignation letters, announced the withdrawal of the letter and pledged loyalty to Secondus.

Odeyemi is the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, and also Chairman of PDP National Deputy Officers’ Forum. He said in the letter dated August 4 that he would work with the Secondusled NWC “to ensure a successful National Convention, which will usher in new national officers.

“This decision is taken in view of the activation of the internal method of resolving issues by our leaders across the length and breadth of Nigeria. I also wish to state expressly that whatever embarrassment the resignation has caused the party, its leaders, members and supporters is highly regretted.

“Most importantly, in view of the fact that the tenure of myself and other members of the present National Working Committee (NWC) will expire in another three months, it is my view that the boat should not be rocked under any guise.

“Consequently, I pledge my loyalty and commitment to the party and the Prince Uche Secondus-led NWC, and will continue to play my roles to ensure a successful National Convention, which will usher in new national officers.”

The six others, namely, Ahmed Bello, Deputy National Legal Adviser; Umoru Hadizat, Deputy National Woman Leader; Divine Amina Arong, Deputy National Auditor; Hassan Yakubu, Deputy National Organising Secretary; and Irona Alphonsus, Deputy National Financial Secretary, are yet to withdraw their letter at the time of filing this report.

Haduzat was among the four representatives who met with the National Chairman on Wednesday. The renewed attempt to oust Secondus as PDP National Chairman was reportedly hatched a week before, according Abonyi, with “luring gifts from a ‘Father Christmas.'”

Apart from the seven deputies, five National Working Committee (NWC) members were recruited for the purpose. The sum of N425 million was allegedly deployed for the project.

Abonyi said the unnamed “strong party chieftain bent on hijacking the party structure for destruction is still on the loose with the main agenda of denting the image of Prince Uche Secondus, the National Chairman.

“Reports reaching this office show clearly that this character is deploying all devious means to try and diminish the person and character of the National Chairman with a view to having his way of ultimately hijacking the structure for his disproportionately large ambition.”

The National Youth Leader, Sunday Ude-Okoye, is the only NWC member to openly admit to being among the conspirators. He told journalists that Secondus is incompetent of managing the affairs of the party and “lacks managerial capacity to manage PDP.

He claimed that Secondus had made sure that many departments of the party did not function as effectively as they ought to function, adding that the Chairman has nothing to offer to the party but deception.

Prior to last Tuesday, some NWC members allegedly involved in the plot had already cleared their tables. There are 12 regular NWC members, apart from the six zonal Vice Chairmen who co-opted as members under this present dispensation.

The calculation of those who want Secondus out was to split the NWC members, persuade four or five of them to resign their positions, and with the seven deputies, the National Chairman would be forced to throw in the towel.

The latest plot is the height of the schemes to remove Secondus as PDP National Chairman before the end of his tenure. Before now, the party leadership was accused of sundry offenses, ranging from poor management of the party’s affairs to creating conflicts in state chapters.

There was an allegation of mismanagement of N10 billion funds from the sale of nomination forms in 2018. Former Edo State Commissioner of Information, Prince Kassim Afegbua had petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent

Corrupt Practices and other Related Offenses Commission (ICPC) accusing Secondus of floating a company, Morufu Nigeria Limited as a front, for diversion of the PDP funds. Afegbua’s allegation arose from a memo submitted at the NWC meeting by the National Auditor, Adamu Mustapha, which he later withdrew, claiming that the memo was misrepresented to achieve a sinister purpose against the party. Mustapha said at the press conference that “all the issues raised in the memo were exhaustively deliberated on at the NWC meeting.

The deliberation was conclusive because on all the items raised, approvals were sought and granted by both the NWC and the National Executive Committee (NEC) of our great party.

“l want to state clearly that I did not make any allegations of any form of financial impropriety against the National Chairman nor did I allege any form of misdemeanor on any member of the NWC.”

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, had described the N10 billion quoted by Afegbua as fictitious. Ologbondiyan said PDP generated only N4.6 billion “and raised a budget for its expenditure, in line with all known financial regulations of our party.

“This budget passed through the organs of our party and received the approvals from the NWC, the Governors’ Forum, the Board of Trustees as well as other organs of the party.

“In addition, our party has since submitted the audited account of its financial expenditures to the INEC for 2019, in line with statutory requirements of the law.”

Though the petition is still pending before the anti-corruption agencies, an emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party has passed a vote of confidence on the National Chairman and his NWC.

Ologbondiyan added that “NEC further cautioned party members at all levels to be wary of agents of distractions and division while praising the effort of the NWC for being focused and purpose driven in piloting the affairs of the party.”

The plot to sack the NWC members just few months to the end is to stop Secondus from setting up the committee that would plan for the December national convention.

Every hand is pointing at Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, as stoking the leadership crisis in the party. Even those who expressed doubt, his statement at the 60th birthday of former Cross River State governor, Liyel Imoke made them think otherwise.

Wike had taken on Secondus and accused him of lacking in character and leadership qualities. “We talk about character. What is leadership? Leadership is about character, boldness, selflessness and audacity,” the governor explained.

According to him, a leader must have character, and “Not to speak white in the morning and … black in the evening….

We are talking about the future of this country. “Leadership means that you must decide whether to stand for the truth or not.

You must decide whether to do the right thing or not. Leadership is the ability to say the decision I took was wrong and I have accepted that I was wrong and now I am in the position to correct it.”

Between November 2020 and June this year, PDP has lost three governors – David Umahi (Ebonyi), Ben Ayade (Cross River) and Bello Matawalle ( Zamfara). Wike believed that if Secondus had shown leadership, Ayade would not have defected.

But the National Chairman is also blaming the refusal of Cross River State PDP leaders to share structures with the governor, as the reason for him leaving the party.

Despite the series attacks, Secondus was prevailed upon not to respond, but after the resignation of the seven deputies, his aides were forced to respond. Abonyi in a statement alleged that a “quantum of public funds” was expended by an unnamed “Father Christmas” to remove Secondus a few months to the National Convention.

“Few months to the National Convention anybody who means well for this party and who is a true democrat, should respect the constitution of the party and approach issues dispassionately,” he argued.

Secondus also at an emergency Board of Trustees (BoT) warned that any dislocation in the party now could cause an infraction “and will result in several unknown issues that we may not be able (to handle).

“I am not saying that there are no issues; the issues are usual issues of party.vNigerians and PDP members looking forward to a smooth and peaceful national convention coming up in December.

“We believe the preparation (for the national convention) is being done in the office of the National Organising Secretary.

And as soon as the schedule of events, the timetable and the others are ready, they shall be presented before the caucus, BoT, NEC and all organs of our party for action leading to the convention.”

That the scheme against the National Chairman did not succeed is because he enjoys the support of majority stakeholders of the party.

For instance, seven out of the 13 PDP governors are on his side, while three are against him. Even the three who are on the fence have soft spot for him.

Also the PDP Chairmen’s Forum has passed a vote of confidence on him, so also has the BoT.

The National Assembly caucus may appear divided because of a few interests, majority doesn’t want any disruption in the party leadership at this point.

On his part, the BoT Chairman, Senator Walid Jibrin has stressed the need for the party to put its house in order before the national convention and the 2023 general elections.

Jibrin also warned members to do away with any personal interest and unnecessary in-house fighting aimed at killing the objectives set by the party.

The BoT meeting, which held on Thursday agreed to set up a committee to reconcile aggrieved members of the party, and there are indications that the PDP governors who are expected to meet on Monday may toe the same reconciliatory path.

If a truce is reached it would not be wrong to argue that Prince Uche Secondus would be the first PDP National Chairman to serve out his tenure since the party was founded in 1998.

