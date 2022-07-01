News Top Stories

PDP Crisis: Appropriate actions have been taken–Atiku

Posted on

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said that “appropriate actions have been taken” to resolve the internal crisis dogging the party of late. The former vice-president had come under attacks by some PDP leaders concerning the choice of his running mate in next year’s presidential election.

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, in an interview on Wednesday, accused the presidential candidate of rejecting the recommendation of the committee he set up on choice of his running mate, which he said, did not godownwellwithmostparty leaders. Eleven of the PDP governors boycotted the inauguration of the National Campaign Council for Osun governorship election in protest of Atiku’s action.

Former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, also said he would not support Atiku’s candidature, insisting that President Muhammadu Bu-hari’s successor must come from the South. There have been calls for the resignation of the PDP National Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, over his style of leadership, which was said to have alienated other membersof theNationalWorking Committee (NWC).

But Atiku said on his social media handle said that PDP remains united despite the internal crisis. “The Peoples Democratic Party will remain united. Focus on our actions. We are taking action to address the feelingsof allpartymembers. “The unity in our community is my priority. Our resolvetounifyNigeriastarts in our party and moves to the community, thenontosociety. “Every governor, legislator, and other elected officials produced by our party, and party members and loyalists, aremuchloved and respected by me. “Whentheyspeak, I listen. I do not only listen. Appropriate actions have been taken, are being taken, and will continue to be advanced,” Atiku said.

 

