News

PDP crisis: Arapaja, others ask Secondus to resign for peace to reign

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibada n Comment(0)

As the leadership crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) continues to fester, the National Vice-Chairmen of the party yesterday urged the National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, to resign to avert further crisis in the party.

 

The national officers had had an emergency meeting in Abuja on Sunday, August 8, to review the situation in the party where they made the resolution according to a press release signed by the South-West National Vice-Chairman of PDP, Ambassador Taofeek  Oladejo Arapaja and made available to New Telegraph by his media aide, Bamitale Ibrahim.

 

The National Vice- Chairmen in their resolution said: “Secondus should resign and save the party from further disintegration being witnessed presently.

 

“That the resignation of its national officers is as a result of the inert leadership offered by the national chairman, and as well the movement of governors in the party to the failed ruling party.

 

“That all party stakeholders and party faithful should remain calm and resolute to the party as the party is the only hope of all Nigerians.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Benue: Court stops NAF from erecting perimetre fence round disputed land

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

A Makurdi High Court presided over by Honourable Justice Sampson Itodo has issued an interim order restraining the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) from further erecting a perimetre fence round the disputed land in Makurdi, the state capital. The court further stopped NAF from destroying property and economic trees at Tse Poor community, Mbanima, Ugondo District […]
News Top Stories

APC membership revalidation: Oshiomhole is a constitution violator –Shuaibu

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Adewumi Ademiju, Uchenna Inya

●Those condemning exercise are criminals –Ex-minister, Shittu A former Deputy National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) North, Senator Lawal Shuiabu, and a former Minister of Communication, Alhaji Adebayo Shittu, yesterday descended hard on the immediate past National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, over his position on the party’s ongoing membership revalidation […]
News

Tanzania deploys chopper to boost fight to douse Kilimanjaro fires

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tanzania said on Thursday it had deployed a helicopter to bolster its efforts to put out a blaze that has been burning on Kilimanjaro, Africa’s highest mountain, in the East African country’s north. “In order to increase efficiency in containing the fire, we have started using a helicopter since this afternoon,” Hamisi Kigwangalla, minister for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica