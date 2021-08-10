PDP crisis: Arapaja, others ask Secondus to resign for peace to reign

As the leadership crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) continues to fester, the National Vice-Chairmen of the party yesterday urged the National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, to resign to avert further crisis in the party.

The national officers had had an emergency meeting in Abuja on Sunday, August 8, to review the situation in the party where they made the resolution according to a press release signed by the South-West National Vice-Chairman of PDP, Ambassador Taofeek Oladejo Arapaja and made available to New Telegraph by his media aide, Bamitale Ibrahim.

The National Vice- Chairmen in their resolution said: “Secondus should resign and save the party from further disintegration being witnessed presently.

“That the resignation of its national officers is as a result of the inert leadership offered by the national chairman, and as well the movement of governors in the party to the failed ruling party.

“That all party stakeholders and party faithful should remain calm and resolute to the party as the party is the only hope of all Nigerians.”

