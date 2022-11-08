PDP Crisis: Atiku, Ayu boycott guber campaign flag-off in Benue

There appears to be no end in sight in the crisis rocking the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as the National Chairman of the party, Dr Iyorchia Ayu and the party’s presidential candidate in next year’s general election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar yesterday boycotted the flag-off of the party’s governorship campaign in Benue State.

In contrast, the group of five aggrieved governors (G5) of the party opposed to the leadership of Ayu and candidacy of Atiku were in the state for the event.

Members of the G5, including Nyesom Wike (Rivers State) Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia State), Seyi Makinde (Oyo State) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi were there in solidarity with their colleague, Gov. Samuel Orton and witnessed the inauguration of various road and electricity projects executed by the administration in Benue State.

The governors also witnessed the symbolic hand over of party flags to the Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Hon Titus Tyoapine Uba and Sir John Ngbede, former state chairman of the PDP, who are the governorship candidate and running materespectivelyfor next year’s general election. The PDP flags were also presented to the three senatorial candidates of the party ,including Governor Samuel Ortom’s (Benue North West); Senator Gabriel Suswam (BenueNorthEast); andSenatorPatrickAbbaMoro( Benue South). However, the House of Representatives and State Assembly candidates are to receive their flags at their respective constituencies. The absence of Ayu who is also an indigene of the state, at the campaign rally which took place at the Ibrahim Babangida (IBB) Square, Makurdi, the state capital, analysts say, was an indication thatthecrisis intheparty was notyet over. ButSenatorsGabriel Suswam (Benue North East) and Patrick Abba Moro (Benue South), expressed concerns over the crisis rocking the party but expressed optimism that appropriate internal mechanisms would be deployed to address the issues to ensure the party emergesvictoriousatthepolls next year. The G5 governors are pushing for the resignation of Ayu whom they said had vowed to quit the stage if a northerner emerges the PDP candidate for the presidency in 2023. Addressing the rally, the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike acknowledged the importance of the roads constructed by the Ortom administration, saying they will enhance the movement of agricultural products and leadto economic gains forthe state, “If you don’t have roads to take your farm produce to the city, it makes no sense. So, for this road and electrification, you have made life simpler and easier for the people and that is what good governance is all about. We are proud of youthatyouhavemadepromisesandtodayisapromisefulfilled,” Wike said. Governor of Oyo State, Engr. SeyiMakinde also commended Ortom for the riads, saying that “anywhere road goes, development follows.” Governor Ugwuanyi of Enugu Syate, who delivered a short speech before commissioning the Senator JKN WakuRoad, described Governor Ortom as “a gift to Benue” stating that he has stood for his people. Ugwuanyi described the road and electricity projects as strong enablers of economic development. ” Our expectation is that the people that live along this 14-kilometrethatiscoveredby this project will be given impetus for greater economic growth,” he said. On his part, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State said”theissueatstaketodayis aboutusinBenuestatechoosinglifeoverdeathandwehave seen the efforts Governor Ortomhasmadetocryaboutour plight here in Benue state. “Anybody who takes us away from our farms, takes our lives away, therefore, I will ask and urge the people of Benue state to follow Governor Ortom; “follow him wey know road; no follow somebody wey noknowroad. “I believe that Ortom is the Moses of PDP that will take Benue to Canaan land. My prayer is that Benue people will be wise once again so that they will follow Hon. Uba andallourcandidatesinPDP,” Ikpeazu said. The projects commissioned include the 9.4 km Tse- Poor Apir road renamed Ayua Num road executed at N1.2 billion and the 7.7km Yaikyo- Tse Poor road, now Chief Sule Abenga road at the cost of N1.4 billion. Others are the 2.0km George- Akume-NKST Yina road now to be known as Sen. JKN Waku road at the cost of N560.4 million as well as the 2.10 km Kaanga-Akaya-Lucy Aluor-Otukpo road now named Nyesom Wike road at the cost N809.088 million. Also commissioned was the 1.3km Low Cost Housing Estate- Bambam Road, now named after a seasoned politician, Chief JC Obande executed at the cost of N379.399 million.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...