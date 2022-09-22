News Top Stories

PDP CRISIS: Atiku dares Wike, says Ayu won’t resign

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Comment(0)

…asks Rivers gov, others to retrace steps

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in next year’s election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to the decision of the camp of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, to pull out from his campaign council, and said nobody can force the National Chairman to resign from office.

The Wike camp had, after its meeting in Port Harcourt in the early hours of yesterday, demanded the resignation of the PDP National Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, as condition to participate in Atiku’s campaign. One of the governors in his camp, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, is Vice Chairman (South) of the PDP Campaign Management Committee.

But Atiku in a statement said the decision to resign from office is personal to Ayu, and neither he nor anyone else can make that decision for him. The former vice president also added that Ayu’s removal must be in accordance with the laws that set out the basis for such removal by the PDP. He, however, noted that the body empowered by law to initiate the national chairman’s removal from office, has already passed a vote of confidence in him. The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party, two weeks ago, passed a vote of confidence on Ayu

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Tambuwal to lawyers: Defend democracy in Africa

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Sokoto State governor, Rt. Hon. Aminu Tambuwal has called on African lawyers to defend democracy in the continent. Tambuwal, in a keynote address at 2020 virtual conference organised by the African Bar Association (AfBA) in Niamey, Niger Republic, challenged lawyers in the continent to ensure that every state in Africa is governed according to the […]
News

Obi Cubana slams N1bn libel suit against newspaper publisher

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Chief Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, has slammed a N1 billion lawsuit against publishers of a Lagos-based national newspaper at high court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) over the publication of defamatory information against him. Obi Cubana in the suit filed by his lawyer, Mr Afam Osigwe (SAN), is also seeking an […]
News Top Stories

Buhari pledges to sign amended constitution

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his willingness to assent to the constitution alteration bill should the National Assembly present it to him at the end of the impending constitution amendment exercise. Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo disclosed this in a goodwill message at the inauguration of the House of Representatives’ special adhoc committee on constitution review yesterday […]

