PDP Crisis: Atiku may have foreclosed peace talk with Wike

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, may have given up trying to pacify Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike.

Atiku had sent some emissaries to Wike, and had as well, met with him in London, all in a bid to make him retrace his step and work for the party’s success in next year’s presidential election. But the Rivers State governor has remained intransigence.

Last week, a group loyal to him, after its meeting in Port Harcourt, announced the decision to pull out of the PDP presidential campaign council unless the National Chairman Dr. Iyorchia Ayu resigns.

Atiku replied him immediately, and said nobody can force Ayu to resign, adding that the removal of the National Chairman must be in accordance with the laws that set out the basis for such removal by the PDP. The presidential candidate, who was out of the country for about two weeks, came back on Saturday and has been holding meetings with PDP leaders and other party stakeholders, preparatory to the flag off of his campaign on Wednesday. Party source told New Telegraph that Atiku has foreclosed any further peace overtures to the Rivers State governor, after his press conference on Friday.

“We have decided to prioritise the Wike issue. Even you as journalist, are you not tired of him? We are tired of Wike issue. “One thing you must ask yourself is, where is the resources (Wike is using to address press conference) coming from? Four live television broadcast?

“In Abuja, each of the stations will not collect anything less than N10 million for a two-hour live broadcast, and when you take them out of Abuja, the price will increase. So we will be talking about something in the neighbourhood of N100 million, before you talk about the personnel he took to Port Harcourt,” he stated.

According to him, Atiku will not succumb to Wike’s threat to force Ayu to resign, adding that to do so will give the impression that the governor decides what happens in PDP. PDP leaders have as well decided to move ahead with the presidential campaign without the Wike.

Former President of the Senate Bukola Saraki, who has been out of the country for some time, attended the 35th anniversary of the creation of Akwa Ibom State in Uyo over the weekend. The former Kwara State governor twitted after the event, stating: “I just returned from my annual vacation and went straight to Akwa Ibom to join the celebration of the 35th anniversary of the state’s creation.

“As I moved around the country in the past few days, I got the feeling that many people are concerned over my seeming silence on recent developments in our party, the PDP.

 

“My response is that there are times to speak and be heard and there are times when working silently behind the scene is more productive. This is such a time. “PDP and Atiku Abubakar remain the best option for Nigerians in the 2023 polls!” Many PDP leaders are expected to speak out on the crisis in the party. Another party source said most members are not happy with the extreme position Wike took on the PDP crisis, defying every attempt to pacify him.

Said the source, “He has lost the sympathy of party members. What I can tell you that nobody will suspend him because that will create more problem for us.

“But I can assure, PDP is going to win the 2023 presidential election with or without him.” Turnout at the inauguration of presidential campaign council on Wednesday will determine the position of PDP members in the crisis.

 

