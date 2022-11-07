News

PDP Crisis: Ayu, Atiku boycott guber campaign flag off in Benue

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

There appears to be no end in sight in the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as National Chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu and the party’s presidential candidate in next year’s general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar Monday boycotted the flag off of the party’s governorship campaign in Benue State witnessed by all the aggrieved G5 governors of the party.

The G5 governors, who were in the state for the event and to inaugurate various road and electricity projects initiated by the Governor Samuel Ortom administration included: Nyesom Wike (Rivers State) Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia State), Seyi Makinde (Oyo State) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Rt. Hon. Titus Tyoapine Uba, who is also Speaker of the State House of Assembly, and Sir John Ngbede, former state chairman of the party, are flying the party’s flag as candidate and running mate respectively in next year’s elections.

Senator Ayu, who is also an indigene of the state, was, however, conspicuously missing at the event which took place at the Ibrahim Babangida (IBB) Square in Makurdi, the state capital.

The G5 aggrieved governors are pushing for the resignation of Senator Ayu whom they said had vowed to quit the stage if a northerner emerges the PDP candidate for the presidency in 2023

 

