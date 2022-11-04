PDP Crisis: Ayu can’t stop my senatorial ambition – Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State insists the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman Iyorchia Ayu has no power to stop his bid to move to the Senate in 2023. He said this while addressing youths and women from the Makurdi, Guma, Gwer East and Gwer West councils, who staged a solidarity march in Makurdi in support of his ambition to move to the National Assembly after the expiration of his tenure as governor. Addressing his kinsmen in Jemgbagh at his Gboko residence, Ayu had said he had the power to stop some candidates in the state, including Ortom, from realizing their political ambitions, but chose to be silent to avoid a crack in the PDP in the state. But the governor said yesterday: “The power of sending me to the Senate belongs to you; it is not any individual. “They have no power, they can just say whatever they want but nobody can stop me and by the grace of God I will represent you people in the Senate.”
