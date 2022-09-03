PDP crisis: Ayu disowns statement against Wike

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Dr. Iyorchia Ayu said the statement aimed at denigrating the Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike did not emanate from him. Ayu in a statement by Simon Imobo-Tswam, his Special Adviser (Media and Communications), said the story purporting that he would not talk to a man who “cannot father a child,” or another with a photograph of Wike and a lady with some children claiming that Wike is not “the biological father of his three kids,” were planted. The PDP National Chairman said he did not make any statement after that of Wike on Thursday, and did not intend to say anything in response.

“We state categorically and without equivocation, that the posts are completely false. Even the inelegant construction of the posts puts them beneath Ayu. “Nothing can be more diabolical, senseless and amateurish. Descending so low is neither in Ayu’s character nor nature. “Those planting these stories against the PDP and her national chairman are simply showing their lack of intelligence.

“This is even more senseless as the national chairman has met Governor Wike’s children on a number of times. “We advise the APC and other mischievous people engaged in this shameful and criminal enterprise to be more professional next time,” he said. Ayu accused one Lawal Garba and Igbere TV of sowing seed of discord in PDP, and warned that “if they do not desist from this evil path, we may be forced to invite security agents into the matter.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...