News Top Stories

PDP crisis: Ayu disowns statement against Wike

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Dr. Iyorchia Ayu said the statement aimed at denigrating the Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike did not emanate from him. Ayu in a statement by Simon Imobo-Tswam, his Special Adviser (Media and Communications), said the story purporting that he would not talk to a man who “cannot father a child,” or another with a photograph of Wike and a lady with some children claiming that Wike is not “the biological father of his three kids,” were planted. The PDP National Chairman said he did not make any statement after that of Wike on Thursday, and did not intend to say anything in response.

“We state categorically and without equivocation, that the posts are completely false. Even the inelegant construction of the posts puts them beneath Ayu. “Nothing can be more diabolical, senseless and amateurish. Descending so low is neither in Ayu’s character nor nature. “Those planting these stories against the PDP and her national chairman are simply showing their lack of intelligence.

“This is even more senseless as the national chairman has met Governor Wike’s children on a number of times. “We advise the APC and other mischievous people engaged in this shameful and criminal enterprise to be more professional next time,” he said. Ayu accused one Lawal Garba and Igbere TV of sowing seed of discord in PDP, and warned that “if they do not desist from this evil path, we may be forced to invite security agents into the matter.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Niklas Nikolajsen: 3 critical factors that distinguish the ‘best’ from the ‘good

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Sometimes good isn’t good enough. That happens whenever something better than good, something that has the credibility to be the best shows up on the horizon. While good is a noteworthy position in itself, to be the best requires one to walk that extra mile. Niklas Nikolajsen, a philanthropist from Denmark shares three critical factors […]
News Top Stories

Saudi monarch, Anglican Sec. Gen. condole with Buhari over loss of CoAS, others

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has received a phone call from the Saudi Monarch and Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, who commiserated with him and the people of Nigeria on the recent plane crash which claimed the lives of the Chief of Army Staff  Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 other military […]
News

2023 Presidency: Ahmad Lawan appoints Iyke Ekeoma as campaign spokesman

Posted on Author Reporter

  Senate President and Presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ahmad Lawan has approved the appointment of Mr Iyke Ekeoma as the official Spokesman of his presidential campaign organisation The appointment, which takes immediate effect, was announced in a release on Friday signed by Senator Bello Mandiya of the Ahmad Lawan Campaign […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica