PDP Crisis: Ayu has no powers to stop my senatorial ambition – Ortom

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has opened up against those pushing against his senatorial ambition including National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu, insisting that they have no powers to stop his bid to move to the Senate in 2023.

The governor, who bared his mind while addressing a mammoth crowd of youths and women across the four local government areas of Makurdi, Guma, Gwer East and Gwer West of the state who staged a solidarity march in support of his ambition to Government House in Makurdi, believed that his quest to sojourn to the Red Chambers of the National Assembly rests squarely on the shoulders of his people and no other individual.

The four local government areas comprise Masev, Ihyarev and Nongov (MINDA) districts.

Senator Iyorchia Ayu, had, while addressing his kinsmen in Jemgbagh at his Gboko residence, said he had the  powers to stop some candidates in the state including Ortom from  prosecuting their aspirations into various political offices, but chose to be silent to avoid a crack in the PDP in the state.

 

