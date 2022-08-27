PDP crisis: Ayu lobbies to save his job

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, has intensifies the move to save his job. The sack of the National Chairman is one of the conditions given by Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, to work for the success of the party’s candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in next year’s presidential election. Atiku and Wike eventually met in London on Thursday, and sources at the meeting said an agreement was reached between the two for Ayu to step down.

It was, however, agreed that Ayu should be “adequately compensated and treated with respect.” Ayu’s state governor, Samuel Ortom, was part of the meeting, as well as Governors Okezie Ikpeazu and Seyi Makinde of Abia and Oyo states respectively. Ayu was said to have held a meeting with some party leaders on Thursday night where he solicited for their support to save his job. The details of the meeting were still sketchy at the time of going to the press, but the national chairman was said to have pleaded that he should be allowed to stay until after the general elections. He argued that even if he is forced to resign, he will still be succeeded by a northerner. According to the PDP constitution, in the event of death or resignation, deputy national chairman where the national chairman comes from, will succeed him.

Ambassador Umar Damagun is the PDP Deputy National Chairman (North). But Wike camp is said to be rooting for someone from South West as Ayu’s replacement. The source disclosed that the national chairman threatened to go to court if forced to resign, but was advised against it, because of the backlash. “There is evidence that he agreed to resign if a northern presidential candidate emerges. So what is he going to tell the court? Besides, his governor is in support of his removal. It will be difficult for him to succeed; he will be creating more problems for him. The governor will simply tell his ward to suspend him as a member of PDP.’

