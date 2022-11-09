PDP Crisis: Ayu, Ortom differ over Tor Tiv’s intervention

We shouldn’t drag him into politics –Party chair

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Iyorchia Ayu and Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, have disagreed over the move to involve the Tor Tiv, the traditional ruler Tiv kingdom, James Ayatse, in resolving the crisis in the party. Ayu and Ortom are Tor Tiv’s subjects, as a source hinted that the governor had arranged for a meeting between the PDP Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Tiv traditional council. Atiku holds the traditional title of ‘Zege U Mule’ (Big Shelter) of Tiv land.

Due to the political twist in the PDP with the emergence of northern chairman and presidential candidate, Ortom had advised for a high level diplomacy in resolving the emerging political crisis. The source added: “Ayu has the privilege of having his own state governor, Ortom, among the five aggrieved governors.

He ought to have through Ortom, met with the aggrieved governors and explained issues with the aim of sorting things out. But he abused all those opportunities.” According to the source, who requested not to be named, the National Chairman told Atiku’s wife, Titi that Ortom had serious political motives against her husband. And based on such advise, it was gathered that Atiku jettisoned every move to meet with the Tiv traditional council. According to the source, “A meeting with the traditional council in Tivland would have afforded Atiku the opportunity to clear the air on his stand on the perceived enmity between the Fulanis and the Tivs. He added: “It would have perfectly served as an opportunity for Atiku to explain how he would resolve the crisis between the Fulani herdsmen and the people of Benue State.” But spokesperson for Ayu, Mr. Simon Imobo- Tswam, said bringing the monarch into PDP matters would amount to politicising the institution.

