PDP Crisis: Ayu plotting against my senate ambition -Ortom

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom, has accused National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu of plotting against his senatorial ambition come 2023.

The governor said that Ayu began the smear campaign and blackmail against his person and office when he met members of the Board of Trustees of the PDP looking into the post convention ripples that prompted calls by the G5 governors of the party with its leader, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State that he (Ayu) should resign.

Ortom broke the news while addressing an enlarged Jemgbagh PDP elders forum meeting comprising Gboko, Tarka and Buruku local government areas, which held in Gboko.

The meeting sought to get clarifications on the cold war between the governor and Senator Ayu following calls by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike for his resignation.

The governor, however, noted that he will not succumb to intimidation or blackmail just because of his senatorial ambition, insisting that he will never trade the interest of the state to gain political power.

 

Reporter

