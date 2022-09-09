PDP Crisis: Ayu survives sack, wins NEC’s confidence vote

Despite calls for him to step down and make way for a southerner, the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday passed a vote of confidence on the National Chairman, Dr.Iyorchia Ayu. The motion was moved by the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, at the 97th session of the meeting and was seconded by Ishola Balogun Fulani from Kwara State. Elumelu, who agreed that “a lot has gone wrong” in the PDP, called on party members to ‘put behind the anger and move forward’.

It is the devil that is trying to stop us from winning because they know, in the spiritual realm, we have won.” He, therefore, called for “a vote of confidence be put before the NEC for the NWC for their doggedness, forthrightness and professionalism, especially in giving us Osun State and I believe they will give Nigeria in 2023.”

The motion was unanimously adopted by NEC members present. Only four PDP governors and two deputy governors were present at the meeting. Governor Douye Diri was the only governor from the South who attended the meeting. Others are Aminu Waziri Tambuwal (Sokoto), Dirus Ishaku (Taraba) and Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), while Benue and Adamawa governors were represented by their deputies. Also, key National Working Committee (NWC) members from the South, notably, Deputy National Chairman (South) Ambassador Toafeek Arapaja, National Vice Chairman (South East) Ali Odefa and his South-South Dan Orbih, were absent. Former Deputy National Chairman, Chief Olabode George, who attended the Board of Trustees (BoT) meeting earlier in the day, did not attend the NEC meeting. The call for Ayu’s resignation has divided the party between North and South. Apparently to pacify the South which had argued that the North has taken the leadership position of the PDP, the BoT Chairman Senator Walid Jibrin, who is from the North, decided to step down, for former President of the Senate Adolphus Wabara, from the South, to take over in acting capacity.

PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar who was present at the meeting, described the crisis in the party as a “family affair”. According to him “disagreements are normal even in normal families as well as political families”, and assured that the crisis would be resolved internally. He commended NEC members for their support during the last convention where he emerged as the candidate of the party, and promised to meet their expectations and the expectations of Nigerians. Acting Chairman of BoT Senator Wabara said PDP has an inbuilt mechanism to solve its problems.

