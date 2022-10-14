Top Stories

PDP Crisis: BoT bans Wike, others from press interviews

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*Demands Ayu’s commitment to resign after polls

*N1bn allegation against me false – Ayu

 

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

 

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has banned Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and other party leaders, from making further inflammatory remarks or granting press interviews, on the crisis rocking the party.

This is just as the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu said the allegations against him by Wike were false.

The BoT had set up a six-member Special Committee led by the acting Chairman Senator Adolphus Wabara, to visit and reconcile aggrieved members of the party.

The report of the committee was submitted to BoT members who met on Friday to take a decision on the lingering crisis. Ayu is a member of the BoT.

Wabara, who read a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, called on the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, who is also the Governor of Sokoto State, to convene a meeting of the governors without further delay.

It, however, advised “all the leaders of the party to match words with action, and where commitments are made to unconditionally fulfil same.”

The communiqué called on the National Chairman “as an eminent leader, to give a firm assurance that he would resign his position after the 2023 elections.

“In the same vein the BoT Chairman has been authorised to offer apologies on behalf of all members who feel maligned or aggrieved by the public statements made by its members across the country that has sharpen the current division in the party.”

The BoT also called on Atiku to review appointments of members of the campaign council and other advisory appointments to make it all inclusive.

“The BoT will refer some of these recommendations for noting and appropriate action to NEC of our party in due course,” the communiqué added.

Ayu, who spoke for the first time since the crisis in the party took a different turn, said the allegation that he collected N1 billion from a presidential aspirant, by the Rivers State governor, was false.

Wike had alleged that the National Chairman collected the sum of N1 billion from a presidential aspirant in Lagos, and another N100 million twice, from an unnamed PDP governor, as well as from the National Working Committee (NWC), to renovate the Peoples Democratic Institute (PDI), a training arm of the PDP.

But the National Chairman, explained that the party had funding difficulties when the present NWC assumed office.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

General IBB @ 80: Obasanjo, Saraki, others storm Minna

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

Hundreds of people, including former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki and the 2019 Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Peter Obi, on Tuesday stormed Minna to celebrate Nigeria’s former Military President General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida who clocked 80. Although visitors had started trooping into Minna, the Niger State […]
News Top Stories

PDP chair: NEC insists on Mark, as Fintiri’S c’ttee screens northern aspirants

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Barring any last minutes change in plan, former President of the Senate, David Mark, may emerge consensus northern candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national chairman in the October 30 national convention. Mark is expected to appear before Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri-led 20-member committee, for screening today. Other aspirants expected at the screening, which […]
News Top Stories

Again, 10 die, four missing in Lagos boat mishap

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Indications emerged last night that about 10 persons were confirmed dead and four others missing after a commercial boat with 19 persons on board capsized in Apapa Local Government axis of Lagos State. The tragic incident occurred on Wednesday but was made known through Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) in a statement yesterday. Although, the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica