News Top Stories

PDP Crisis: BoT embarks on fence-mending mission

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT) has initiated moves to resolve the bitter quarrels that broke out in the main opposition party since the May 28 presidential primary. This came as the calls for the National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, to resign continued to gain ground, with protesting members from Delta State storming the party’s National Secretariat, asking him to quit. The protesting group, led by Chris Anthony, alleged that Ayu is a mole planted in the party to destroy Delta PDP.

The BoT rose from over three hours meeting yesterday, saying they would meet with aggrieved party leaders with a view to resolving the crisis. Former Deputy Senate Leader, Abdul Ningi, who spoke to journalists after the meeting, said a committee has been set up to meet with the presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

He said: “We have set up in this meeting a committee of the BoT to be able to interface between warring factions, particularly the acrimony that is taking place between the presidential candidate and Governor Wike and any other conflict that is taking place in the nation within our party formation.” He, however, said issues concerning the calls for Ayu to step down were not discussed at the meeting.

Former Minister of Information, Jerry Gana and former First Lady of Niger State, Zainab Kure who campaigned for Wike during the presidential primary were absent from the meeting. The members commenced the assignment with a visit to the Asokoro residence of Atiku. Wike had given Ayu’s resignation as a condition for supporting Atiku in the 2023 presidential poll. His argument was that the National Chairman and the presidential candidate cannot come from the same region. The protesting Delta PDP members said Ayu is supposed to forward the name of the winner of the governorship primary based on the court order to INEC “but they have deliberately refused to do”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

ACAOSA ’87 Class reunion holds today in Lagos

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Class of 87 Old Students of Anwar-ul Islam College Agege are set to meet in Ikeja, Lagos today. It is the very first reunion meeting of the body, which incidentally is coming eight months after the creation of a social media platform for the set. The body, consisting about 100 students who passed out […]
News

Canada’s capital, Ottawa, declares emergency over truckers’ protests

Posted on Author Reporter

  The mayor of Canada’s capital Ottawa has declared a state of emergency in response to more than a week of truckers’ protests against Covid restrictions. Jim Watson said the city was “completely out of control”, with demonstrators outnumbering police. He said the protests posed a threat to the safety and security of residents, reports […]
News

Arsonists set ablaze third Enugu INEC office in 2021

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Awgu LGA of Enugu state has been set ablaze by hoodlums. Festus Okoye, INEC’s spokesperson, said the fire caused extensive damage to stores where election materials were kept. “Our Resident Electoral Commissioner for Enugu State, Mr. Emeka Ononamadu, reported an attack on the INEC office […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica