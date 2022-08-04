PDP Crisis: BoT embarks on fence-mending mission

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT) has initiated moves to resolve the bitter quarrels that broke out in the main opposition party since the May 28 presidential primary. This came as the calls for the National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, to resign continued to gain ground, with protesting members from Delta State storming the party’s National Secretariat, asking him to quit. The protesting group, led by Chris Anthony, alleged that Ayu is a mole planted in the party to destroy Delta PDP.

The BoT rose from over three hours meeting yesterday, saying they would meet with aggrieved party leaders with a view to resolving the crisis. Former Deputy Senate Leader, Abdul Ningi, who spoke to journalists after the meeting, said a committee has been set up to meet with the presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

He said: “We have set up in this meeting a committee of the BoT to be able to interface between warring factions, particularly the acrimony that is taking place between the presidential candidate and Governor Wike and any other conflict that is taking place in the nation within our party formation.” He, however, said issues concerning the calls for Ayu to step down were not discussed at the meeting.

Former Minister of Information, Jerry Gana and former First Lady of Niger State, Zainab Kure who campaigned for Wike during the presidential primary were absent from the meeting. The members commenced the assignment with a visit to the Asokoro residence of Atiku. Wike had given Ayu’s resignation as a condition for supporting Atiku in the 2023 presidential poll. His argument was that the National Chairman and the presidential candidate cannot come from the same region. The protesting Delta PDP members said Ayu is supposed to forward the name of the winner of the governorship primary based on the court order to INEC “but they have deliberately refused to do”.

