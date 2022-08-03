News

PDP Crisis: BoT embarks on fence mending mission

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

..as ‘Ayu must go’ protest rocks party

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has initiated moves to settle the crisis that has rocked the party since the May 28 presidential primary.

This is even as the call for the sack of the National Chairman Dr. Iyorchia Ayu has continued to gain ground, with calls by protesting party members from Delta State for him to vacate office.

The protesting group led by Chris Anthony alleged that Ayu is a mole planted in the party to destroy PDP in Delta State.

PDP BoT members, who rose from an over three hours meeting on Wednesday, said they would meet with aggrieved party leaders with a view to resolving the crisis.

Former Deputy Senate Leader Senator Abdul Ningi, who spoke to journalists after the meeting, said a committee involving all members of the board, have been set up to interface with the presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike.

“We have set up in this meeting a committee of the BoT to be able to interface between warring factions, particularly the acrimony that is taking place between the presidential candidate and Governor Wike and any other conflict that is taking place in the nation within our party formation.

“The committee is the committee of the whole, that means every other BoT member is a member of the committee. I cannot tell you the grievances and the time frame,” Senator Ningi disclosed.

He, however, said the issue concerning the resignation of the National Chairman was not discussed at the meeting.

 

