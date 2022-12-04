News Top Stories

PDP crisis: Calls for Ayu’s ouster absurd, says Senator Moro

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI Comment(0)

The Senator representing Benue South Senatorial District, Senator Patrick Abba Moro, has said that the call for the removal of National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was absurd.

Senator Moro, who stated this at the inauguration of his son’s campaign council in Otukpo Local Government Area of the state, however, expressed optimism that the crisis rocking the party would be resolved before next year’s general election.

He noted that PDP remained the only party in the country that has the interest of the people at heart, and has no alternative and  implored the people to support it to win all its elections ‘from bottom to top’.

“Nobody should tell you to be tired of me or PDP as there is no alternative to us for now. The alternative to PDP cannot be an association of strange bedfellows, whose only desire was how to remove PDP from power in 2015 and not knowing what to do with power.

“Let me tell you that the seeming problem of the PDP would be resolved before the elections take place next year.

“There have been calls for removal of our national chairman but the call was absurd because when the head of the body is cut off, the other parts of the body become useless”.

Senator Moro contended that the present APC-led government has brought untold hardship to Nigerians as evident in the decaying infrastructure, rising poverty, insecurity, poor economy, rising cost of living, and all the ills that are bedeviling our country today. We cannot afford the continuation of this sorry situation that we find ourselves in today.

“Also, the alternative to PDP cannot be the juvenile LP that is not known anywhere. We cannot afford to entrust our senatorial district or Nigeria into the hands of a party that lacks experience and capacity to govern.

“I want to believe that before election in February, PDP will come back again as one united party to take governance at the centre. We will rebuild Nigeria from bottom to the top. It’s a task that must be done”, said Senator Moro.

The former Minister of Interior charged members of the campaign organization to go to their various communities to preach PDP, stressing that PDP remained the most organized political party in the country.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Police begin recovery of looted properties in C’River

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Cross River State Police Command has started recording positive results with the arrest of some of those who vandalized various government and private properties in Calabar, the Cross River State capital.Besides some looted items seen at various street corners as abandoned by suspected looters in fear of the house to house search order directed […]
News

NASS members shun Kano LG polls

Posted on Author MUHAMMAD KABIR KANO

Members of the National Assembly from Kano State, including Senator Barau Jibril, representing Kano North senatorial district, House of Representatives member, Hon. Shaaban Sharada and others were conspicuously absent during Saturday’s concluded local government election in Kano State.   Reports had it that both Senator Jibrin and House of Representatives members, Sha’aban Ibrahim Sharada of […]
Editorial Top Stories

Cryptocurrency, bank accounts and CBN

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As usual, the step taken by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to put an end to operation of cryptocurrency bank accounts in the country has raised dusts among a number of Nigerians, who feel highly opposed to the idea. Even while the apex bank, for weeks now, has tried to sustain its reasons for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica