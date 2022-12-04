PDP crisis: Calls for Ayu’s ouster absurd, says Senator Moro

The Senator representing Benue South Senatorial District, Senator Patrick Abba Moro, has said that the call for the removal of National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was absurd.

Senator Moro, who stated this at the inauguration of his son’s campaign council in Otukpo Local Government Area of the state, however, expressed optimism that the crisis rocking the party would be resolved before next year’s general election.

He noted that PDP remained the only party in the country that has the interest of the people at heart, and has no alternative and implored the people to support it to win all its elections ‘from bottom to top’.

“Nobody should tell you to be tired of me or PDP as there is no alternative to us for now. The alternative to PDP cannot be an association of strange bedfellows, whose only desire was how to remove PDP from power in 2015 and not knowing what to do with power.

“Let me tell you that the seeming problem of the PDP would be resolved before the elections take place next year.

“There have been calls for removal of our national chairman but the call was absurd because when the head of the body is cut off, the other parts of the body become useless”.

Senator Moro contended that the present APC-led government has brought untold hardship to Nigerians as evident in the decaying infrastructure, rising poverty, insecurity, poor economy, rising cost of living, and all the ills that are bedeviling our country today. We cannot afford the continuation of this sorry situation that we find ourselves in today.

“Also, the alternative to PDP cannot be the juvenile LP that is not known anywhere. We cannot afford to entrust our senatorial district or Nigeria into the hands of a party that lacks experience and capacity to govern.

“I want to believe that before election in February, PDP will come back again as one united party to take governance at the centre. We will rebuild Nigeria from bottom to the top. It’s a task that must be done”, said Senator Moro.

The former Minister of Interior charged members of the campaign organization to go to their various communities to preach PDP, stressing that PDP remained the most organized political party in the country.

