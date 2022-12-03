POLS (pix: Moro)

PDP crisis: Calls for Ayu’s ouster absurd, says Senator Moro

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

The Senator representing Benue South Senatorial district, Senator Patrick Abba Moro has said that the call for the removal of the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is absurd.

Senator Moro, who stated this at the inauguration of his campaign council in Otukpo Local Area of the state, however, expressed optimism that the crisis rocking the party would be resolved before next year’s general election.

He noted that PDP remains the only party in the country that has the interest of the people at heart, and has no alternative and implored the people to support it to win all its elections ‘from bottom to top’.

“Nobody should tell you to be tired of me or PDP as there is no alternative to us for now. The alternative to PDP cannot be an association of strange bedfellows whose only desire was how to remove PDP from power in 2015 and not knowing what to do with power.

“Let me tell you that the seeming problem of the PDP would be resolved before the elections take place next year.

“There have been calls for removal of our national chairman, but the call was absurd because when the head of the body is cut off, the other parts of the body become useless,” he said.

