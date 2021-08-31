News Top Stories

PDP crisis: CJN summons 6 Chief Judges over issuance of conflicting orders

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja Comment(0)

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad has summoned six Chief Judges in the country over the conflicting court orders that emanated in their states in the last one month.

 

Justice Mohammad, who is the Chairman of the National Judicial Council (NJC), issued the summons to the Chief Judges in Abuja on Monday, August 30.

 

The summons indicated that the affected Chief Judges are to appear before him as a prelude to the larger one by the NJC to explain what warranted issuance of conflicting orders by courts of coordinate jurisdiction.

 

The summoned Chief Judges are those of Rivers, Kebbi, Cross River, Anambra, Jigawa and Imo states.

 

The CJN had complained bitterly over the huge embarrassment caused by the nation’s judiciary by the actions of those who issued the conflicting orders upon exparte applications by some political parties.

 

The summons read in part: “My attention has been drawn to media reports to the effect that some courts of coordinate jurisdiction were granting conflicting Exparte Orders on the same subject matter.

 

“It has become expedient for me to invite you for a detailed briefing on the development.

 

“This is even more compelling having regard to earlier NJC warning to judicial officers on the need to be circumspect in granting Exparte applications.”

 

New Telegraph revealed that the meeting between the CJN and the Heads of Court concerned is a prelude to the larger NJC meeting likely to be held next week

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

