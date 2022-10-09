PDP Crisis: Coalition blasts Wike, Ortom others for fomenting trouble

A coalition of civil society organisations under the aegis of Better Life for Nigeria (BLN) has blasted the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike and his cohorts for instigating the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which has slowed down the party’s preparations for campaigning ahead of the 2023 general election.

Coordinator of the group, Waheed Abduljeleel accused Wike of being too brash in handling sensitive political matters, stressing that his actions since the presidential primaries have portrayed him as an embittered loser and not a good sportsman.

Abduljeleel, who chronicled the utterances and activities of Wike in the last three months, said they were capable of derailing the PDP’s quest for the presidency in 2023. He said that when the PDP was founded in 1998 by great politicians like Alex Ekeueme, Abubakar Rimi, Sunday Awoniyi, Solomon Lar, Atiku Abubakar, amongst others, it was not envisaged that it would be hijacked by an individual. According to him, the idea of the founding fathers of the PDP was to have a national party where decisions will be taken by all members, and not a party in the pocket of a single individual.

In a strongly worded statement released to journalists in Abuja on Sunday, the group debunked the claims by Wike that Ayu promised to resign if a northerner emerges as the presidential candidate of the party.

The coalition accused Wike, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State and their co-travellers of harbouring a selfish agenda, stressing that they want to install their choice candidates in their state while working against Atiku in those same states.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...