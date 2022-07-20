News

PDP Crisis: Court invalidates rescheduled primary in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

A Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital, yesterday declared invalid the rescheduled primary election of Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) in the state. This was as the court reorganised Chief Ifeanyi- Chukwuma Odii as the authentic gubernatorial candidate of the PDP for the 2023 polls in the state.

The party had rescheduled and conducted a fresh primary election on June 4 and 5, respectively after the initial primary election held on May 28 and 29 that elected Odii the governorship candidate. The rescheduled exercise of June 4 and 5, however, elected Senator Obinna Ogba as another governorship candidate of the party. The Presiding Judge, Justice Fatun Riman, yesterday declared the primary election that produced Senator Ogba in the state as invalid, as it was not monitored by the official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The court said: “The rescheduled primary election was not done in line with the law; we therefore, recognised the primary election of May 28 and 29 that elected Odii as governorship candidate in Ebonyi State and that is our judgement. Meanwhile, The Court of Appeal in Abuja, earlier yesterday (Tuesday) ordered for trial de novo of the suit in respect of the Ebonyi PDP governorship ticket by the court of first instance, Federal High Court, Abakaliki. However, Mudi Erhenede, Counsel to Odii, thanked the Court for the judgement, saying: “The court has revisited the suit for a fair hearing and ruled that the rescheduled PDP primary election remains invalid.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

PDP chides Niger gov over abducted 136 pupils, commissioner

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Minna

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Niger State yesterday asked Governor Sani Bello to take immediate action on the 136 abducted pupils of Salihu Tanko Islamic School and his Commissioner for Information, Mohammed Idris, still in captivity.   In a statement by its Chairman, Tanko Beji, the PDP told Bello to ensure that the pupils […]
News

COVID-19: Ogun receives 255,000 doses of Astrazeneca vaccine

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Ogun State Primary Health Care Development Board says it has received a total of 407,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, who announced this in Abeokuta, stated that residents due for the second dose of the vaccine should visit the nearest vaccination sites “We have just received 255,000 doses […]
News Top Stories

Kalu: Nine presidential aspirants to step down for Lawan

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Chief Whip of the Senate , Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has said that nine presidential aspirants from the All Progressives Congress (APC) are set to step down to support the presidential ambition of the Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan. Kalu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Abuja that an influential presidential […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica