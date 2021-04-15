PDP crisis: C’River council chairmen threaten to dump party

The Chairmen of the 18 Local Government Councils of Cross Rivers State have threatened to dump the party if the state Governor, Ben Ayade should be pushed out of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a result of the crisis rocking the party in the state. The council chairmen, who met the national leadership of PDP in Abuja, however, demanded that the governor should be given due respect as leader of the party in the state. Governor Ayade and his predecessor, Senator Liyel Imoke have embroiled in a fight over the control of the PDP structure in Cross River State.

The two factions, it was learnt, are battling for the Cross River North Senatorial seat, which the Supreme Court had resolved in favour of Hon. Jerigbe Agom Jerigbe, who is in Imoke’s faction, against the governor’s loyalist, Senator Stephen Odey. Chairman of Cross River State Local Government Chairmen Forum, Hon. Emmanuel Effiong Bassey, who spoke to journalists after the meeting with the Deputy National Secretary of the party, Dr. Emmanuel Agbo, who represented PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, demanded for the conduct of state congress.

Bassey, who is also Chairman of Akpabuyo Local Government, called on the party to discipline erring party members “so as to put the party in proper shape.” He did not however mention any name. This was as the Chairman added that the chairmen were “not asking or wanting to leave the party, saying: “We have been one family; we will continue to be a family and a larger one for that matter. Cross River State PDP, is a family and we work like a family. Everybody is a family member of PDP.

