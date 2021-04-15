News

PDP crisis: C’River council chairmen threaten to dump party

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The Chairmen of the 18 Local Government Councils of Cross Rivers State have threatened to dump the party if the state Governor, Ben Ayade should be pushed out of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a result of the crisis rocking the party in the state. The council chairmen, who met the national leadership of PDP in Abuja, however, demanded that the governor should be given due respect as leader of the party in the state. Governor Ayade and his predecessor, Senator Liyel Imoke have embroiled in a fight over the control of the PDP structure in Cross River State.

The two factions, it was learnt, are battling for the Cross River North Senatorial seat, which the Supreme Court had resolved in favour of Hon. Jerigbe Agom Jerigbe, who is in Imoke’s faction, against the governor’s loyalist, Senator Stephen Odey. Chairman of Cross River State Local Government Chairmen Forum, Hon. Emmanuel Effiong Bassey, who spoke to journalists after the meeting with the Deputy National Secretary of the party, Dr. Emmanuel Agbo, who represented PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, demanded for the conduct of state congress.

Bassey, who is also Chairman of Akpabuyo Local Government, called on the party to discipline erring party members “so as to put the party in proper shape.” He did not however mention any name. This was as the Chairman added that the chairmen were “not asking or wanting to leave the party, saying: “We have been one family; we will continue to be a family and a larger one for that matter. Cross River State PDP, is a family and we work like a family. Everybody is a family member of PDP.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Minister wants budgetary allocation to agric, others

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Disturbed over the crippling effects of malnutrition on Nigerians especially children under the age of five, Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, has stressed the need to give priority to the budgetary allocations to agriculture and food security in the country. Tallen spoke during a press conference organised by Action Against Hunger to mark […]
News

Imo gets first oil bloc, to commence drilling

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

The Imo State Petroleum Development Company, an oil and gas exploration and mining company, owned by the State Government, has acquired its first ever oil bloc and now set to commence oil drilling, having participated and won the bid for the award of the oil bloc. This was contained in a letter from the Department […]
News

INEC fixes Bayelsa, Imo, Lagos, others by-elections October 31

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed October 31 for the conduct of all outstanding bye-elections in the country.   These include four senatorial bye-elections it postponed indefinitely in March this year due to the upsurge in the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria. INEC National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica