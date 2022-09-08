News

PDP Crisis: Day of reckoning approaching, says Wike

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Comment(0)

…we’ll keep fighting, Makinde vows

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has stressed that nobody can silence him from speaking against injustice, noting that the time of reckoning is coming for those who continue to insist that they can take everything to themselves in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Wike, who spoke at the inauguration of Emohua campus of Rivers State University, and the inauguration of staff quarters, performed by Oyo State Seyi Makinde, said such persons will definitely account for every wrong thing that they have done when the day of reckoning comes.

He said: “That is why I am telling the people there, look, it cannot work. You can’t take everything. “If you take everything, it will purge you. So, better do the right thing now. “Don’t sit there and think that you can muscle me and you can do everything, you can manipulate anything. “You can think you have the number to make sure you take everything, but the time is coming when you will account for it.”

Wike insisted that the delivery of quality projects by him and his colleague governors would serve the PDP well in their respective States. According to him, it will be erroneous for PDP states that have failed to provide good governance to solicit for votes from the electorate. He added: “If any PDP State is not doing well, don’t think you will be voted for because APC is not doing well. “If PDP state, for example, if in Rivers State we didn’t do well, then you’ll say because APC did not do well at the national, then the people will vote for us. “They’ll tell you PDP you didn’t do well in Rivers State. People don’t understand that. “And that is why the party should respect us and know that we are the ones campaigning for the party. Because we have what to use to campaign.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Seven feared killed in Amotekun/Fulani herders’ clash in Oyo community

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan

There was another tragic security breach on Saturday morning when men of the Oyo State Security Network Agency popularly called “Operation Amotekun and some Fulani herders engaged in a clash at Aiyete, Ibarapa North Local Government Area.   The clash was said to have started at Okebi Village, but the cause of the clash could […]
News

Sanwo-Olu warns against threats of climate change

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo- Olu, yesterday said the increased impacts of natural disasters felt across the world in the past year showed that climate change was no longer a speculative danger, but a real phenomenal threat to humanity and safety of the environment. Due to the geographical location of the state as a coastal […]
News Top Stories

Anambra 2021: Defeated candidates want inclusive govt

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Awka

•  APC, PDP, ADC, YPP, ready for parley • voted Soludo, says ADC candidate   Anambra State is about achieving another political milestone shortly after executing a peaceful election by being the first the state to form a unity government that cuts across political parties.   Sunday Telegraph gathered that that would be achieved in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica