PDP Crisis: Day of reckoning approaching, says Wike

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has stressed that nobody can silence him from speaking against injustice, noting that the time of reckoning is coming for those who continue to insist that they can take everything to themselves in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Wike, who spoke at the inauguration of Emohua campus of Rivers State University, and the inauguration of staff quarters, performed by Oyo State Seyi Makinde, said such persons will definitely account for every wrong thing that they have done when the day of reckoning comes.

He said: “That is why I am telling the people there, look, it cannot work. You can’t take everything. “If you take everything, it will purge you. So, better do the right thing now. “Don’t sit there and think that you can muscle me and you can do everything, you can manipulate anything. “You can think you have the number to make sure you take everything, but the time is coming when you will account for it.”

Wike insisted that the delivery of quality projects by him and his colleague governors would serve the PDP well in their respective States. According to him, it will be erroneous for PDP states that have failed to provide good governance to solicit for votes from the electorate. He added: “If any PDP State is not doing well, don’t think you will be voted for because APC is not doing well. “If PDP state, for example, if in Rivers State we didn’t do well, then you’ll say because APC did not do well at the national, then the people will vote for us. “They’ll tell you PDP you didn’t do well in Rivers State. People don’t understand that. “And that is why the party should respect us and know that we are the ones campaigning for the party. Because we have what to use to campaign.”

