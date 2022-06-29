News

PDP crisis deepens as govs boycott Osun inauguration

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

*Party leaders not happy over running mate – Ortom

*Ayu: I’m on two weeks leave

The post-Convention crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) took another twist on Wednesday as most governors elected on the platform of the party boycotted the inauguration of the Gubernatorial National Campaign Council for Osun State.

PDP had named a 128-member national campaign council, which included 12 governors.

But at the inauguration on Wednesday 11 of the PDP governors were absent including the Bayelsa State governor Douye Diri who was named as Chairman of the Campaign Council

The two governors present were Ifeanyi Okowa and Dairus Ishaku of Delta and Taraba states respectively. Okowa is not a member of the council but was there apparently as the vice presidential candidate.

The National Chairman Dr. Iyorchia Ayu was also absent, but a statement by his Special Assistant on Communication and Strategy, Simon Imobo-Tswam, said Ayu was on a two-week leave.

Crisis had hit the PDP following the choice of Okowa as running mate to the party’s presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar.

Most of the governors were not happy with the decision because his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike was reportedly recommended to him by the committees set up by the party to shortlist a running mate for him.

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom, said on a national television programme that he was among the 17-member committee set up by Atiku “and 14 of us in the committee said the person should be Wike.

“Unfortunately, Atiku picked Okowa – that is his wisdom .

“You cannot ignore the decision of a committee you set up by yourself and expect people to be happy. For now, I have gone into hibernation.”

 

