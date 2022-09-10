News Top Stories

No resolution in sight as PDP crisis deepens

…says there must be order

There appears to be no end in sight with regards to the ongoing crisis within the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the two feuding camps have remained adamant on the fate of the National Chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu.

This is coming as just some leaders of the party have expressed divergent views and position on the status of the former President of the Senate as the leader of the PDP coming few days after members of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the party on Thursday passed a vote of confidence in him. The decision further efforts by stakeholders within and outside the party to resolve the logjam that have pitted the Rivers State Governor, some of his colleagues and leaders of the party against its Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Ayu and some others leaders. Those who commented on the issue include, a former Deputy National Chairman, Chief Olabode George, the current holder, Alhaji Taofeek Arapaja.

Others who also spoke were a former Vice Chairman of the party (South West), Mr. Eddy Olafeso, a member of the Reconciliation Committee, Senator Olaka Nwogu. While George and Arapaja spoke with Saturday Telegraph on phone on Friday, Olafeso and Nwogu positions were captured from televised interviews from Channels Television’s programme, Sunrise Daily, monitored by our correspondent. When contacted, George who is believed to be sympathetic to Wike stated that through one of his aides, Prince Mr. Othman Shodipe-Dosunmu, that he would make an elaborate position on the issue known to the public next week.

“I want to tell you that Chief Bode George is expected to address a press conference on Tuesday on this issue. Wait till then because we will invite you,” Shodipe-Dosunmu said. On his part, Arapaja who refrained from making an elaborate statement on the issue said, “Reconciliation is ongoing, what happened yesterday is not the end of the road. You know that reconciliation is something you do every day. That’s all I can say for now.”

On his part, Olafeso stated that though he acknowledged that though Wike’s position has some valid points, he emphasized “constant re-evaluation of our positions.” Asked if the change in the leadership of the BoT was an attempt to appease the Wike faction, he said, “We have to appease ourselves from time to time. Governor Wike is not aggrieved in a way to suggest that he wants to have the party destroyed. “I am very confident that sooner or later like I said these are not crises, they are issues that we need to re-evaluate.” “As far as I am concerned, this is even critical to the Nigerian people because we need as much as possible as a people to continue to provide options for solving the problems,”

he said. Nwogu stated that the issue at hand is straightforward as opponents of the continued stay of Ayu are of the opinion that the former Senate President must do the right thing in keeping with the PDP’s philosophy of balancing offices. “We’ve been balancing and rotating offices. Essentially, our offices are distributed along those lines. This was a clear position, when the Presidency comes from one side then the chairmanship position would come from the other side,” he said. He added that “Though it was (initially) difficult to know where the party chairman would come from because we didn’t know where the president would come from.

“Our constitution had insisted that power should rotate. It was a preponder-ance of opinion that the party’s presidential candidate should come from the South and with that the chairman should from the North. “It turned out that the Presidential candidate eventually came from the North and from that point there was the expectation that the party chairmanship should shift to the South,” Nwogu stated. He added: “Just as the Rivers State Governor has stated, the candidate of the party himself had agreed that the chairmanship of the party should go to the South.

This was all designed to create the sense of equity and fairness. These people are just changing position. What the NEC has done is the lack of capacity to do what’s right. “We are going to see this (agitation) sustained until the time we go into the election and this is not the right thing to do for a party that is seeking to take power and want to show that it is ready must show the courage to do what is right. It is a simple thing. On the former BoT chairman Walid Jibrin who resigned, Nwogu said; “First of all, I find it sad that they had to hound the chairman of the BoT out of office.

This is an old man whose office is not only inconsequential but was not in dispute. But he had been hounded out just to create a picture as though the office has finally come to the South. “He was hounded out, for two days he had been resisting and insisting that his office was not in dispute. He was practically hounded out of office. He had no choice, the pressure that was put on him from all quarters just to make sure that Ayu is sustained was incredible.”

Reacting to the development, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Debo Ologunagba, stated that the situation is under control and that the crisis would soon be resolved. He added that all the relevant crisis resolution organs of the party had been activated to deal with the issue. “We have our own processes for crisis management. We have not lost hope because we have not achieved what we desired to achieve. If we don’t achieve it today, it doesn’t mean that we can’t achieve it tomorrow. “The reconciliation processes are going on at different levels of the party. The position of any member on any issue can’t jeopardise future efforts of the party to capture power. Our processes are working and we are confident that all the issues will be resolved,” he said.

 

