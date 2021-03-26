News

PDP crisis deepens as Niger faction rejects Saraki c’ttee decision

The recommendations by the Senator Bukola Saraki- led committee to restore normalcy in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Niger State have been rejected by the Tanko Beji-led faction. Recall that the PDP state congress that had two main contenders-Benji, the outgoing chairman of the party, who is seeking a second term, and Alhaji Mukhtar Ahmed, was postponed due to violence that stalled the exercise. However, Benji’s faction yesterday in a statement signed by its Media Officer, Yahaya Mohammed Usman, in Minna, said the decision might be tested in a court of law to strengthen the party’s constitution and obedience to rule of law and democratic tenets. He said: “We find such recommendations as inconceivable, unheard off and cannot stand commonsense nor logic.

“The decision of the Saraki led reconciliation committee that the two contestants for the position of party chairmanship in Niger should ‘step down’ for no reason other than satisfying wishful interest is hereby rejected and if need be, might be tested in a court of law to strengthen the party’s constitution and obedience to rule of law and democratic tenets. “The committee which came on board One year after the two contestants; Bar Tanko Beji and Engineer Muktar Ahmed have purchased and filled nomination forms, cannot ask persons who have purchased PDP forms to contest positions to step aside for no reason.”

