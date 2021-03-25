Politics

PDP crisis deepens as Niger faction rejects Saraki’s c’ttee’s decision

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Comment(0)

… May seek redress in court

The recommendations by the Senator Bukola Saraki-led committee to restore normalcy in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Niger State have been rejected by the Barrister Tanko Beji-led faction of the party in the state.
It will be recalled that the PDP state Congress, that had two main contenders Tanko Beji, outgoing Chairman of the party seeking a second term, and Alhaji Mukhtar Ahmed, was postponed due to violence that stalled the exercise.
The group, on Thursday in a statement signed by its Media Officer, Yahaya Mohammed Usman and made available to journalists, said the decision might be tested in a court of law to strengthen the party’s constitution and obedience to rule of law and democratic tenets.
According to the Media Officer of the Tanko Beji-led faction: “We find such recommendations as inconceivable, unheard off and cannot stand commonsense nor logic.
“The decision of the Saraki-led reconciliation committee that the two contestants for the position of party chairmanship in Niger should ‘step down’ for no reason other than satisfying wishful interest is hereby rejected and if need be, might be tested in a court of law to strengthen the party’s constitution and obedience to rule of law and democratic tenets.
“The committee, which came on board one year after the two contestants; Bar Tanko Beji and Engineer Muktar Ahmed have purchased and filled nomination forms, cannot ask persons who have purchased PDP forms to contest positions to step aside for no reason.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Politics

Presidency: S’East must present candidate with national appeal – Nwosu

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A former governorship candidate in Imo State and chieftain of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Uche Nwosu, has charged the Igbo to ensure that a candidate with national apepeal was presented for the 2023 presidential election. Speaking with a select group of journalists in Abuja, the politician maintained that the 2023 presidency meant […]
Politics

Mass defection: Edo guber poll, a referendum – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

Pols (pix:Ologbondiyan) Mass defection: Edo guber poll, a referendum – PDP The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the September 19 Edo governorship election as a referendum given the mass defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the party.   PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said the defection […]
Politics

PDP’s fresh push for Lagos house

Posted on Author ANAYO EZUGWU examines

Sequel to the abysmal outing of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the polls in Lagos State since 1999, ANAYO EZUGWU examines the party’s fresh push for the Alausa Government House in 2023.   Despite its rough path in elective contest since 1999, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State is determined the win […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica