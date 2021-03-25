PDP crisis deepens as Niger faction rejects Saraki’s c’ttee’s decision

… May seek redress in court

The recommendations by the Senator Bukola Saraki-led committee to restore normalcy in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Niger State have been rejected by the Barrister Tanko Beji-led faction of the party in the state.

It will be recalled that the PDP state Congress, that had two main contenders Tanko Beji, outgoing Chairman of the party seeking a second term, and Alhaji Mukhtar Ahmed, was postponed due to violence that stalled the exercise.

The group, on Thursday in a statement signed by its Media Officer, Yahaya Mohammed Usman and made available to journalists, said the decision might be tested in a court of law to strengthen the party’s constitution and obedience to rule of law and democratic tenets.

According to the Media Officer of the Tanko Beji-led faction: “We find such recommendations as inconceivable, unheard off and cannot stand commonsense nor logic.

“The decision of the Saraki-led reconciliation committee that the two contestants for the position of party chairmanship in Niger should ‘step down’ for no reason other than satisfying wishful interest is hereby rejected and if need be, might be tested in a court of law to strengthen the party’s constitution and obedience to rule of law and democratic tenets.

“The committee, which came on board one year after the two contestants; Bar Tanko Beji and Engineer Muktar Ahmed have purchased and filled nomination forms, cannot ask persons who have purchased PDP forms to contest positions to step aside for no reason.”

