PDP crisis: Dickson backs Secondus

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja

The immediate past Governor of Bayelsa State and Senator representing Bayelsa West Senatorial District, Seriake Dickson, yesterday, threw his weight behind the embattled National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus.

 

Dickson, in a statement in Abuja, asserted that by law, only the National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party could remove Secondus as the National Chairman of the country’s major opposition party.

 

While cautioning all stakeholders in the PDP not to stampede the national chairman to resign, as doing so would provoke monumental crisis in the Party, he called on all leaders of the party to see the present situation as their last effort to save the PDP from collapse.

 

He spoke against the backdrop of the unfolding crisis in the PDP, leading to some national officers of the Party and a factional Caucus in the House of Representatives, under the leadership of Hon. Kingsley Chinda, calling on Secondus to resign.

 

The lawmaker drew attention to the provisions of the PDP Constitution, which empowered only the National Chairman of the party to summon and preside over meetings of the organs of the party especially the National Working Committee (NWC), of which he is also the Chairman

 

Dickson observed that only six out of the 19-member NWC met and signed a statement calling for the National Chairman’s resignation while also noting that the factional Caucus calling on Secondus to resign was not the position of the party, just as he said tha Ndudi Elumelu, who is the authentic PDP Minority Leader in the House was not part of those fighting to remove the Chairman.

 

He alleged that the current agitation to oust Secondus was an effort to contrive a crises in the party to further the ulterior objective of those who were funding it, with the ultimate goal to cause a major crisis in the PDP.

 

The politician said the present travail of the National Chairman was a fallout of his resolute position that party decisions should be taken by all stakeholders and not by a few, especially decisions about the direction of the party in 2023.

 

He, therefore, urged Secondus to utilise all options and powers available to him under the constitution, and to take steps to ensure that no officer or member no matter how highly placed usurped or impeded the exercise of his rights, powers and duties as National Chairman.

