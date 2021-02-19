News

PDP crisis: Ebonyi Magistrate under fire for granting suspect bail

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

A Chief Magistrate in Ebonyi State judiciary, Chinedu Agama is currently under fire for granting a suspect bail in the leadership crisis of the state’s chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). There has been supremacy battle between two factions of the state’s PDP being led by Chief Onyekachi Nwebonyi and Chief Fred Udeogu.

The Udeogu faction had gone to take over the party’s secretariat along Abakaliki/ Enugu highway, claiming that it had secured a court order to do so, leading to the arrest of its youth leader, Obinna Iteshi. Iteshi and two others- Ngamgbo Chukwunonso and Nwakpa Chibuzor, who were also arrested by the police which stormed the secretariat to restore order where supporters of the two factions clashed at the secretariat were immediately arraigned before the Magistrate’s Court, sitting in Abakaliki presided over by Chinedu Agama.

While Iteshi was arrested within the party’s Secretariat, the second and third accused persons were allegedly returning from examination hall when they were picked up by the police. They were, however, arraigned on four counts charge bordering on felony, conspiracy, breaking and entry, among others. Police Prosecutor, ASP Ayeni, told the court that the offences were punishable under Sections 516A (a), 411(b), 451(1) and 12 of the Criminal Code Cap. 33, Vol. 1, Laws of Ebonyi State of Nigeria, 2009 and Enonyi State Internal Security Enforcement and Related Matters Law, Cap 55, Vol 2, Laws of Ebonyi State of Nigeria, 2009.

Magistrate Agama granted the suspects bail in the sum of N50,000.00 each, with one surety, in like sum using Section 224 of Administrative Criminal Justice Law of Ebonyi State 2019 and adjourned the matter till 15th February, 2021 for report of compliance. But Agama was allegedly queried and transferred out of the state judicial headquarters in Abakaliki to Onueke, Ezza South local government area of the state by the state’s judiciary over the bail of the suspects. Already, the state Judicial Service Commission (JSC) which had set up panel to probe him has Magistrates U.N.O Nweze as Chairman, Job Orude, Secretary, Fidelis Amaechi Iteshi and two females as members. The panel commenced sitting yesterday with Chinedu Agama facing them. Journalists and lawyers were barred from witnessing the panel’s proceedings

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Nasarawa gov signs N62.9bn revised 2020 budget

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel LAFIA

Nasarawa State Governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Sule, yesterday signed the state’s 2020 revised budget of N62.9 billion into law.   The total budget’s recurrent expenditure decreased by 37.78 per cent from N58,670,129,609 to N36,502,715,764. Sule had presented a budget of N108, 444,805,614.00 only in December, 2019.   Performing the ceremony yesterday at the Government House, Lafia, […]
News

Port operator to launch electronic platforms for service delivery

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Ports & Cargo Handling Services Limited, a subsidiary of SIFAX Group and concessionaire of Terminal C, Tin Can Island Port, Apapa, is set to launch e-payment and e-billing platforms for efficient service delivery at seaport. Also, it added that with huge investment in the acquisition of more technological infrastructure, the terminal would meet the expectations […]
News

Gunmen kidnap business woman in Delta

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA

A 33-year-old woman, Mrs. Akpezi Okpidi, was yesterday kidnapped by gunmen at Ughelli town in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.   The occurrence immediately triggered pandemonium within the town as buying and selling by commuters, traders and passers-by abruptly stopped for fear of the unknown. It was learnt that the incident happened […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica