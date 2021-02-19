PDP crisis: Ebonyi Magistrate under fire for granting suspect bail

A Chief Magistrate in Ebonyi State judiciary, Chinedu Agama is currently under fire for granting a suspect bail in the leadership crisis of the state’s chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). There has been supremacy battle between two factions of the state’s PDP being led by Chief Onyekachi Nwebonyi and Chief Fred Udeogu.

The Udeogu faction had gone to take over the party’s secretariat along Abakaliki/ Enugu highway, claiming that it had secured a court order to do so, leading to the arrest of its youth leader, Obinna Iteshi. Iteshi and two others- Ngamgbo Chukwunonso and Nwakpa Chibuzor, who were also arrested by the police which stormed the secretariat to restore order where supporters of the two factions clashed at the secretariat were immediately arraigned before the Magistrate’s Court, sitting in Abakaliki presided over by Chinedu Agama.

While Iteshi was arrested within the party’s Secretariat, the second and third accused persons were allegedly returning from examination hall when they were picked up by the police. They were, however, arraigned on four counts charge bordering on felony, conspiracy, breaking and entry, among others. Police Prosecutor, ASP Ayeni, told the court that the offences were punishable under Sections 516A (a), 411(b), 451(1) and 12 of the Criminal Code Cap. 33, Vol. 1, Laws of Ebonyi State of Nigeria, 2009 and Enonyi State Internal Security Enforcement and Related Matters Law, Cap 55, Vol 2, Laws of Ebonyi State of Nigeria, 2009.

Magistrate Agama granted the suspects bail in the sum of N50,000.00 each, with one surety, in like sum using Section 224 of Administrative Criminal Justice Law of Ebonyi State 2019 and adjourned the matter till 15th February, 2021 for report of compliance. But Agama was allegedly queried and transferred out of the state judicial headquarters in Abakaliki to Onueke, Ezza South local government area of the state by the state’s judiciary over the bail of the suspects. Already, the state Judicial Service Commission (JSC) which had set up panel to probe him has Magistrates U.N.O Nweze as Chairman, Job Orude, Secretary, Fidelis Amaechi Iteshi and two females as members. The panel commenced sitting yesterday with Chinedu Agama facing them. Journalists and lawyers were barred from witnessing the panel’s proceedings

