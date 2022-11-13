PDP crisis: G-5 govs await IBB’s intervention

Insists on Ayu’s resignation

Ortom: It’s our family affair

The five governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), also known as the Integrity Group, said they have not been reached by former military president, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, for his intervention in the crisis rocking the party.

The presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, had led members of his caucus to a meeting with Babangida in Minna, Niger State, on Friday.

Atiku, who addressed journalists after the meeting, expressed hope that the crisis would soon be resolved.

“We have always engaged the five governors and we will continue to engage them.

“This is a family quarrel and we believe that we will resolve it before the elections and you will see a very, very united and strong PDP that will face the elections,” Atiku stated.

But a member of the group, who pleaded anonymity said yesterday that they were yet to be contacted by the former military ruler. He quickly added that the group have nothing against the presidential candidate, but the integrity of the National Chairman, who promised to resign if a candidate emerges from his region.

Said the governor: “Sincerely, we have no problem with Atiku! He is the candidate and as you are aware. There is nothing anyone can do about that!

“However, we are concerned about the integrity of our national chairman, who agreed to resign as soon as candidate emerges from same zone!

“We are equally worried about inclusion for Southern Nigeria and reinforcement of our zoning tradition, which was set aside during the primaries…

“Meanwhile, we are yet to see IBB and know the direction he plans to tow in resolving all this .. finally peace is good!”

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, had stated earlier last week that the group is still open for peaceful resolution of the crisis.

This might have prompted the renewed peace initiative by the presidential candidate.

Director, Strategic Communications of Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organisation, Dele Momodu, had stated that the peace effort initiated by Atiku was beginning to yield results.

Momodu said the party has been trying to reconcile with the aggrieved members and expressed the hope that “in the next couple of days and weeks, all of us will be able to work as one family.”

Ayu had been absent at the PDP campaign rally in Maiduguri, Borno State last week and during the visit to Babangida, leading to speculations that Atiku may have yielded to the demand of the integrity governors.

Momodu, however, explained that the National Chairman, who is from Benue State, attended the burial of Tunde Mark, elder son of former President of the Senate, David Mark.

The burial took place in Otukpo, Benue State on Thursday, while the requiem mass was held in Abuja on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, while Atiku and his group were in Minna for a meeting with Babangida, the G-5 governors met in Enugu. All the five governors were present, except Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, who was said to be outside the country.

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, who spoke at the occasion, explained that the group symbolises integrity, patriotism, equity, fairness and justice.

According to the governor, the G-5 PDP governors were passionate about the peace, unity and progress of Nigeria.

“Our passion is how can we make things work here in Nigeria by being disciplined.

“It is not about ourselves; it is not about our ego; it is about what we would do to turn around things and ensure the rule of law, due process and integrity in what we do, so that we will have other people visiting us, so that there will be security, so that our economy will be on the right path.”

“The challenge is that we can see that we are going beneath the bottom. But by the Grace of God, we will all put our hands together.

“It is not just President Buhari. It is not just about political parties, APC, PDP and all other ones but it is how can we come together and cause things to work for our country, Nigeria.

“God has blessed us. We have everything that is needed to make Nigeria not just the giant of Africa but also the giant of the world if we are able to put ourselves together and work together for our common interest,” he said.

