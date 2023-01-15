PDP crisis: G-5 govs keep Atiku, party in suspense

The aggrieved five governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were again absent as the party began the second phase of its presidential campaign in Lokoja, Kogi State on Saturday.

The PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, had suspended his nationwide campaign rally on December 10 last year.

There were expectations that the party would use the opportunity of the break to reconcile with the G-5 governors led by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

Efforts were however made in this direction. Governor Udo Emmanuel, who is Chairman of the PDP National Presidential Campaign Council, had visited Wike in Port Harcourt.

Udom, also within that period, hosted Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, who is one of the aggrieved governors.

It was believed that the delay in announcing the preferred presidential candidate by Wike early January as he had promised, was because of the progress made by the party in resolving the differences.

PDP sources had confided in Sunday Telegraph last week that talks had resumed with the governors, but could not offer further information.

Wike, in an interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on Friday, threatened that the “door of reconciliation” was about to be shut.

He stated during the interview that, “there will come a time the door will be shut and nothing will happen. If that day comes, if heaven wants to come down, let it come down.

“Nobody should threaten anyone. If we take the decision today that we will not support the PDP candidate, we will give reasons why we will not support him and nothing anybody will do about it. They should better be careful.”

Contrary to media report that January 5 was given by Wike to announce his preferred presidential candidate, the River State governor denied mentioning any particular date, adding, “People should calm down. We are all politicians; we have political strategies. I don’t work as an individual. That’s what people don’t understand.

“There are different strategies in going to war. What you see today is not what you see tomorrow. I laugh at them (PDP) when they say we are in touch with so, so governor He reiterated his stance that the G-5 governors will not leave the PDP to any other party, stressing that the governors “will stay inside this house and fight. And we know that they have no choice but to allow peace to reign. They must bring the peace.”

The PDP has refrained from commenting on the differences with the governors.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...