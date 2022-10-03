PDP Crisis: Group opens fresh can of worms on Ayu

A fresh can of worms has been opened on the embattled National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, accusing of misappropriating the resources of the party and deploying a chunk of it to personal use.

The group under the auspices of Concerned PDP League (CPDPL) alleged that Ayu had shortly after the national convention of the party embarked on massive renovation of his properties in Abuja and Benue State.

Coordinator of the group, Gabriel Agbolahor, also alleged that about the sane time, Ayu procured a property worth over £5 million in the United Kingdom. Agbolahor dismissed the defence put up by Ayu and his men over the money returned by some members of NWC to to the party’s coffers, demanding a probe of the payment of the so-called housing allowance to officials of the party.

According to the group, the suspicious movement of funds within the party was a red flag, demanding an immediate forensic audit on the monies realised from the sales of Expression of Interest and Nomination forms preparatory to the party’s convention.

“It’s no longer news that Ayu collected N1bn from a presidential candidate in Lagos, an urgent response is begging for an answer from him.

“Let him tell Nigerians that he didn’t collect the money in question at the same time he should let Nigerians know where he sourced money from to buy a £5m property in the UK.

“He should explain the kind of emergency contract he executed after he became PDP chairman that fetched him so much that he renovated his house and schools in Abuja, Benue his home state simultaneously and bought a property in London. “This is aside plethora of brand new bullet proof SUVs and saloon cars being used by himself and his family members.”

