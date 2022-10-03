News

PDP Crisis: Group opens fresh can of worms on Ayu

Posted on Author Our Reporter Comment(0)

A fresh can of worms has been opened on the embattled National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, accusing of misappropriating the resources of the party and deploying a chunk of it to personal use.

The group under the auspices of Concerned PDP League (CPDPL) alleged that Ayu had shortly after the national convention of the party embarked on massive renovation of his properties in Abuja and Benue State.

Coordinator of the group, Gabriel Agbolahor, also alleged that about the sane  time, Ayu procured a property worth over £5 million in the United Kingdom. Agbolahor dismissed the defence put up by Ayu and his men over the money returned by some members of NWC to to the party’s coffers, demanding a probe of the payment of the so-called housing allowance to officials of the party.

According to the group, the suspicious movement of funds within the party was a red flag, demanding an immediate forensic audit on the monies realised from the sales of Expression of Interest and Nomination  forms preparatory to the party’s convention.

“It’s no longer news that Ayu collected N1bn from a presidential candidate in Lagos, an urgent response is begging for an answer from him.

 

“Let him tell Nigerians that he didn’t collect the money in question at the same time he should let Nigerians know where he sourced money from to buy a £5m property in the UK.

“He should explain the kind of emergency contract he executed after he became PDP chairman that fetched him so much that he renovated his house and schools in Abuja, Benue his home state simultaneously and bought a property in London. “This is aside plethora of brand new bullet proof SUVs and saloon cars being used by himself and his family members.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

FCC: Non-adherence to federal character affecting Buhari’s vision of national unity

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Federal Character Commission (FCC) has regretted that nonadherence to the principle of federal character has begun to affect President Muhammadu Buhari’s vision of uniting Nigerians through the creation of equal opportunities in government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).   In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by Director of Public Affairs and Communications […]
News Top Stories

Smuggled Arms: FG should query Customs, Immigration –CAN, IDFP, others

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, ABUJA

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace (IDFP) have warned that the un-abating insecurity in the country was a threat to the conduct of the 2023 elections, adding that it might not hold as planned.   Leaders of the religious groups gave the warning at the Inclusive Security Dialogue Meeting […]
News

Africa to accelerate progress on water, sanitation and hygiene – report

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

  Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) targets on water, sanitation and hygiene in Africa will require a dramatic acceleration in the current rates of progress, according to a UNICEF/WHO special report focused on Africa, launched today at the World Water Forum in Dakar, Senegal.  This special report calls for urgent action to be taken […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica